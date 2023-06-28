How To Protect Yourself Against Cancer; Know Root Causes, Measures

Cancer has now become a curable and preventable disease. Though it is always better to try staying healthy and maintaining a healthy diet to stay fit and away from any chronic diseases, imbalanced diets, and unhealthy lifestyles have made young people more susceptible to cancer.

It spreads slowly but causes major damage to the body. It affects the body and the organs slowly deteriorate in functioning, spreading it to the entire body.

A few of the common factors that cause cancer are:

Tobacco: According to research, tobacco increases the chance of developing 14 kinds of cancer. Almost 25–30% of the deaths occur due to cancer, of which 87% are due to smoking cigarettes.

Tobacco contains at least 50 carcinogens that are known to have direct contact causing lung cancer. Stop smoking cigarettes, gutkha, or any other form of tobacco now to prevent yourself from developing cancer.

Sun Exposure: Doctors do suggest maintaining our Vitamin D level, but constant exposure to the sun may cause cancer. Due to UV rays, cancers like skin cancer, melanoma, and basal cell carcinoma occur. It is always suggested to simply apply sunscreen lotion before leaving the house.

Alcohol: Frequent alcohol consumption may lead to cancer. It can also cause cancer of the oral cavity, pancreas, mouth, and breast. A study reveals that the 7.1% chance increases because of alcohol consumption. It has been found that consuming 30 mL of alcohol by women and 60 mL by men can cause cancer on a regular basis.

Processed foods: It is revealed that 30–35% of cancer deaths are due to an imbalanced diet and obesity. Periodic consumption of street foods like burgers, pizzas, carbonated drinks, butter, or cheese can cause cancer. It is always advised to choose alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and other healthy food options.

Lethargy: Our work lives have changed, and a lack of exercise has led to obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. It can also cause cancer if there is a lack of physical activity. It is better to live a relaxed life, choose a healthy lifestyle, and prevent cancer.