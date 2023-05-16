How to Reverse Post-Swimming Tanning

Summer is a season filled with sunshine and outdoor activities, and one of the most popular ways to beat the heat is by indulging in a refreshing swim. But, just as the cool water provides relief, it also brings along an unwelcome side effect: tanning. The sun’s rays can bestow a bronzed glow to our skin, but often at the expense of an all-over tan that some may prefer to avoid. Discussing the same, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, explained the reasons for tanning after swimming.

“Have you ever felt getting tanned just after a swim?" she asked in the caption. Sarin also explained the reasons we frequently get tanned after a swimming session.

The main reasons for post-swimming tanning:

As we glide through the shimmering pool or dive into the salty sea, little do we realize that the very elements that captivate us can conspire against our skin. The pool floor and the salt-infused water, bounces the sunlight back to the body, leading to a tan. Submerged in the cool embrace of water, time drifts away, and so does our awareness of the scorching sun above. The long swimming sessions often result in overexposure to the sun. As we swim, our bodies absorb the relentless UV rays. The water amplifies our exposure to these rays, leaving no corner of our skin untouched by tanning.

Here are some tips to avoid post-swimming tanning:

