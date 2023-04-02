How To Style Different Jeans Styles To Look Taller? Find Out

Jeans are the ultimate fashion staple - there’s a reason why they’re so loved, they just make everyone look good. However, not all jeans are created equal. Some silhouettes and styles are more flattering, and make us look longer and leaner than others. If you’re a shorter girl who wants to appear taller, keep reading to find out which jeans are your best friend.

High-waisted jeans

High-waisted jeans are a godsend for short girls. By sitting at the natural waist, they create the illusion of longer legs and a smaller waist. They also give the impression of a longer torso, which all work together to make you look taller. Opt for a skinny or slim fit, and pair them with a tucked-in blouse or tee for extra high waist emphasis.

Flared jeans

Flared jeans may seem like a relic of the seventies, but they’re actually super on-trend right now, and perfect for shorter girls. The wide leg creates a sweeping motion down your legs, making them look longer than they actually are. Make sure they’re fitted through the thigh for the most flattering silhouette, and pair with a platform heel or wedge to give you an extra boost.

Boot cut jeans

Boot cut jeans are a timeless classic that everyone should have in their wardrobe. They slim the thighs while flaring out slightly at the bottom, which lengthens your legs while still providing balance. Make sure they’re hemmed to skim the tops of your toes, and wear them with a chunky heeled boot or stacked heel for an extra foot of height. Boot cut jeans are the new trend.

Cropped jeans

Cropped jeans are great for showing off your ankles and highlighting your footwear, while still looking elongated. A hem that hits at the thinnest part of your ankle helps to create the illusion of slimmer, taller legs. Pair them with any shoe that has a bit of height, not just heels. Sneakers or boots with a platform can help you gain a couple more inches.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans have been around for years, and they’re not going anywhere. The slim fit elongates your legs, and the tapered ankle makes them look leaner. Choose a dark wash that will slim and define, and skip the low-rise cut in favor of a high-waisted pair that elongates your midsection. Skinny jeans are never out of style try these amazing and comfy jeans.

In conclusion, the type of jeans you choose can make a big difference in your overall look. High-waisted, flared, boot cut, cropped, and skinny jeans are all great options for shorter girls who want to appear taller. Make sure to pay attention to the fit, and choose darker washes that have a slimming effect. Pair them with the right footwear and tops, and you’ll be amazed at how much taller you look.

