How To Use Dry Dates For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair

Dates are an excellent source of vitamins C and D that help in boosting collagen production inside the body which leads to increased elasticity. Dates are also known for being rich in antioxidants, so they give us protection from cell damage and inflammation. Eating raw dates also enhances the strength of the tissues in our body and provides softer and smoother skin. Another benefit of dates is treating skin allergies that usually break out all over the body.

Let us today take a look at a few tips on how to use dry dates for skincare:

Making a face scrub

Dry dates can be used as a face scrub. Take around 4-5 dates and soak them in a cup of milk at night. Then, take the soaked dates and grind them in a mixer to form a fine paste. Later, add a tablespoon of honey and semolina (sooji) to it, and then it can be applied as a face scrub.

Dry dates for washing hair

Dates are not only considered useful for the skin, but they also keep the hair healthy. They can be used to wash hair as well. Take 10-12 dates and boil them in water. After these dates are boiled, let the water cool down. Once the water cools down, use it to wash the hair. However, it is advised not to use shampoo while washing the hair with water.

Making a face pack

Dry dates are used to make face packs as well. For that, take around 4-5 dates and soak them in a cup of milk at night. Then, grind them in a mixer and form a paste. Once the paste is prepared, add one spoon of full-cream milk cream and one spoon of lemon, and then apply the mixture to the face. It has been found that applying this mixture helps the skin glow.

Dates remove dead skin, tanning, blackheads and whiteheads

Scrubs and face packs made out of dry dates help to provide moisture to the skin and prevent the problem of dry skin. It has also been found that face packs made out of dates help remove tanning and sunburn. Not only this, but dates can also prove to be very effective in getting rid of whiteheads and blackheads. Using dates as a form of skincare keeps the skin hydrated and also helps in removing problems like fine lines, pimples and acne.