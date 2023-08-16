How's Regular Headache Different From Migraine; Ways To Get Relief From Pain

Headaches are a very common menace faced by people of all age groups nowadays. The extent of headaches can range from mind tinkling in the head to unbearable throbbing pain. In most cases, people get rid of the headache through painkillers to get instant relief and do not worry about it until they get hit by another one. But if the headaches are too frequent, it is recommended to actually dig deeper into it. What you dismiss off as normal pain from overstressing can also be something significant as migraine.

According to health experts, there is a lot of difference between a migraine and a regular headache. Here are some ways you can deduce whether the pain you are enduring is due to a migraine or not

Migraine pain will always occur on one side of the head, either left or right, while a regular headache will cause pain uniformly all over the head.

Touching the head during migraine pain causes irritability and disturbance, while in a normal headache, massaging your head with your hands can provide relief.

Migraines even cause the slightest of sounds from your surroundings to intensify the pain in the head.

Migraine is often accompanied by a feeling of nausea. Some people even throw up while experiencing a migraine. This does not typically happen in a regular headache.

India’s well-known yoga expert Dr Balmukund Shastri says that whether it is a migraine or headache, there is a cure for all in yoga. There are 2 panacea remedies in yoga for migraine and headaches.

Yoga Nidra Pranayama

To practice, take a Shavasana position on the bed or another hard surface in a peaceful, secluded area. Utilise a cushion and a blanket to keep warm. Place a black mask over your eyes. Utilise a peaceful period of the day because loud noises can be upsetting. Apply diaphragmatic breathing and, after taking 21 deep breaths, imagine an ocean wave moving towards you to make it feel as though you are inhaling. Empty your lungs as you exhale, then watch the wave return to the ocean. Sequential body relaxation should be used along with a tour around the body. You will soon witness a reduced frequency of pain within 10 days.

Bhramari Pranayama

Sitting in a quiet place daily in the morning and doing Bhramari Pranayama 5 to 7 times is also beneficial for migraine. For this, first of all, keep your index fingers on both ears. Keeping the eyes and mouth closed, inhale through the nose and exhale. If you want, you can also pronounce Om. This pranayama not only relieves migraines and headaches but also provides relief from anxiety and stress.

(Disclaimer: The remedies mentioned here are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor if the problem persists)