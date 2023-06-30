Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh To Aayush Sharma: Actors Who Give Us Some Major Fitness Goals

Our favourite Bollywood heroes have always been major inspirations for their fans and followers when it comes to leading a healthy and prosperous lifestyle. With their phenomenally well-toned physiques and their amazing dedication towards maintaining a perfect workout regimen, they have always showcased the fact that leading a healthy lifestyle is not only beneficial for one’s physical health but also for mental well-being.

Being fit mentally and physically absolutely plays a pivotal role and if you are seeking to follow a fitness regimen then look no further, because these amazing celebrities can guide you-

Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest men in the Bollywood film industry but also all over the world! His dedication and love towards fitness are unmatched and even after decades of being in the industry, he has never given up on himself, he strives for the best and achieves it too.

Ranveer Singh:

Considered one of the most dedicated actors in the Indian film fraternity, Ranveer has been one of the most talked-about actors in Bollywood for a very long time now considering his stellar performances along with his mind-blowing fitness. From transforming himself into a hefty figured character for ‘Padmaavat’ to the lanky guy in ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer Singh is the epitome of perfection when it comes to fitness and is open to experimentation.

Tiger Shroff:

Tiger is a major fitness enthusiast and often shares snippets of his workout routine on social media to inspire his fans and followers. The Heropanti fame makes splits, backflips, punches, and kicks in midair look completely effortless.

Aayush Sharma:

The actor over the years has shown splendid transformation when it comes to his body. The change in his look and personality from a sweet and simple boy in LoveYatri to a completely muscular physique in Antim shows just how dedicated he is to his work and fitness routine. The actor often shares pictures from the gym flaunting his perfectly built abs.

Aditya Roy Kapur:

This prolific actor has always been known for his toned body and his dedication towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Aditya has been spotted promoting yoga, running, and hitting the gym regularly. His workout regime is known to include a mix of strength training, cardio, and functional training.