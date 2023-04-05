Hugh Jackman Says 'Wear Sunscreen' After New Skin Cancer Scare, Know Why Is It Important

Hugh Jackman, the 54-year-old best known for playing Wolverine, recently disclosed that he has had two biopsies as a result of a skin cancer scare. The Wolverine star dropped a video on his Instagram account and urged all to not forget to put on sunscreen with high SPF.

In the video message, the Hollywood star can be seen sporting a bandage on his nose. As per a BBC report, Jackman, back in 2013, had his first skin cancer removed and since then he had about six procedures. Talking about the “least dangerous” skin cancer in the world of cancers, Jackman said, “I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I’ve just had two biopsies done.”

The actor continued by assuring his fans that “Basal Cell Carcinomas” are typically simple to treat but urged all that they must use SPF. Jackman said, “However, if I may just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming. For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, Trust me.” While sharing the video, Jackman wrote in the caption, “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

Wondering why Jackman has been stressing about sunscreen so much? Well, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, choosing the right sunscreen aids in dwindling the risk of skin cancer and early skin ageing that are caused by the sun. Therefore, the association suggests using sunscreens that are broad spectrum, SPF 30 and plus, and water resistant.

The association reveals that the regular use of the right sunscreen can help in reducing the risk of:

Melasma

Sunburn

Precancerous skin growths that turn into skin cancer

Skin cancer, including melanoma, which is the most serious skin cancer

Signs of premature skin ageing such as age spots, wrinkles, and leathery skin

Dark spots on the skin that appear when acne, psoriasis, or another condition clears

The association further adds that because no sunscreen can filter out 100 per cent of the sun’s UVB rays, it makes it extremely crucial to you must wear sun-protective clothing. You can adapt this by sporting a full-sleeved shirt and pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and big sunglasses with UV protection. If you want to add extra protection then look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label.

