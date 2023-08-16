Huma Qureshi Is On A Roll As She Takes Their Family Culinary Legacy to Chennai 

The renowned culinary destination, Saleem’s, from Delhi, is expanding to Chennai in a strategic move. The celebrated restaurateur and Huma’s father, Saleem Qureshi, is passionate about creating exquisite Mughlai delicacies that have earned him a dedicated following in the capital city over the past five decades. The rich legacy of Saleem’s has only grown stronger over time.

Saleem’s journey into the world of flavours and aromas commenced modestly, with a small rented space and an unwavering commitment to creating irresistible kebabs. Over time, his culinary prowess became legendary, and patrons flocked to his establishment not only for the delectable food but also for their ability to experiment with new taste palettes.

Driven by his undeniable talent, Saleem’s ambitions soared higher. In 1977, he envisioned a restaurant that would encapsulate India’s rich culinary heritage, and his vision materialized into an extraordinary dining experience cherished by Delhi’s food enthusiasts. Now, the Qureshi family is poised to extend their culinary magic to Chennai. Saleem’s Chennai menu will be a homage to the favourites, mixing it up with new dishes. Collaborating with the minds behind Bask By Coffee - brothers Nirav, Bhavesh and Pratik Shah, it’s a collaboration that is being awaited by food enthusiasts. It’s a leap of faith and an unexpected confluence, where the casual candour of Bask meets the heritage value of Saleem’s.

Next-Gen of Saleems - Huma and her brothers Hasin and Saqib are determined to take the legacy forward and branch out to more cities.

Qureshi tells us, “We’re incredibly excited to bring a taste of Saleem’s to the vibrant city of Chennai. This expansion is more than just a new chapter for us—it’s a celebration of flavours, cultures, and the love we have for creating memorable dining experiences. Chennai’s rich culinary heritage inspires us to present our best. This journey is a beautiful fusion of traditions, and we can’t wait to see how Chennai embraces the taste of Saleem’s."