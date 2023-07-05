Huma Qureshi Keeps It Low-Key but Absolutely Chic in a Gorgeous Black Outfit

Huma Qureshi is the epitome of a fashionista. The star continues to kill it in the fashion department by posting frequent excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Huma is a pro at everything, from nailing formal wear to teaching us how to dress comfortably and style it to her ethnic fashion blogs. Currently, the actor is anticipating Tarla’s imminent release. The movie, which features Huma in the title character, is based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal. The actor is really busy right now as the movie is actively being promoted. Huma is on a mission to regularly post excerpts from her promotion diaries on her Instagram page and we must admit it that her fashion game just keeps getting gorgeous with every look.

A day ago, Huma released several images of herself from a recent photo shoot, and we are immediately captivated. Huma is dressing stylishly and comfortably with a hint of sass for the promotions. Huma is winning our hearts one fashion inspiration at a time with her use of neon colours and vivid tones. For his most recent promotions, the actor kept things stylish and sophisticated in a black matching outfit. The actor modelled for fashion label Zara while dressed in a black cotton cropped shirt with a centre zip and long sleeves embellished with perforated elements. As she posed for the photos like a diva, she added a pair of identical cotton joggers with side pockets to the outfit. Huma expressed her affection for the colour by using a black heart emoticon in the caption.

Huma completed her ensemble for the day with rings, monochromatic shoes, and golden hoop earrings from House of Shikha. Huma was adorned in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick while being styled by fashion designer Sanam Ratansi.