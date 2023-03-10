Huma Qureshi Looks Like The Ultimate Queen In These Royal Ensembles

Huma Qureshi’s fashion statements have always been amazing. Her latest photoshoot for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashoor is absolute show-stopper. She looks every bit royal and graceful in the designer duo’s mesmerising collection. It is a refreshing shift from a range of western outfits and minimal designs often donned by most celebrities. Huma’s outfit speaks of power, elegance, and royal beauty.

For the first set of pictures, Huma Qureshi decided on an ivory lehenga with silver glitter and handcrafted details. Huma paired it with a chic sleeveless blouse with sequin embellishments. A dupatta adorned with sequins and embroidery gave the outfit an elegant and polished look. Huma wore a maang tika to enhance the look. She chose to wear some bold makeup, including a crimson lip colour, golden eyelids with sparkle, mascara-coated eyelashes, and sculpted cheekbones. She gracefully posed with Aashim Gulati and thanked the designers for making her “look like a dream."

For another look in the film, Huma Qureshi posed in front of a backdrop that looks straight out of a fairy tale. She left her fans wanting for more in an embroidered two-piece dress. She is wearing a blue top with an embroidered pattern and has a long, flowing trail down one side. The actress paired it up with a flowing skirt with the same embroidery and flowy pattern. The skirt has a thigh-high slit to give her a sassy queen look. She completed the glamorous look, with open hair, glossy pink lips, and kohled eyes.

The actress shared glimpses of some of her boldest looks in her current shoot. The designers were quite impressed with her style and demeanour. “No one could have played the part better than Huma. The way she emotes and carries herself distinguishes her as an artist of unparalleled talent," said the designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Mera Noor Hai Mashoor aims to showcase extravagant couture by the designers.

