Huma Qureshi Looks Ravishing in a Monochromatic Co-ord Set While Promoting Her Upcoming Film

Actress Huma Qureshi is currently engrossed in promoting her upcoming OTT film Tarla on Zee5. A day back, the trailer for the film was unveiled, generating excitement among fans. Amidst her packed schedule, Huma consistently mesmerizes her fans with her stunning fashion choices. Recently, she flawlessly showcased her diva persona in a monochromatic co-ord set, making it a perfect choice for the scorching summer season. Sharing on her Instagram handle, Huma shared multiple pictures of her stunning look and accompanied them with a caption that expressed her excitement for the trailer launch, “Tarla ji posing and strutting in excitement. Trailer launch tomorrow… 7:30 pm."

Huma Qureshi played the muse for fashion designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar, as she effortlessly carried a monochrome co-ord set during the film promotions, exuding pure diva vibes. Her ensemble consisted of a monochrome cropped top featuring a plunging neckline and a stylish knot detail, which accentuated her figure. Complementing the top, Huma donned a pair of matching cotton palazzos, showcasing her toned midriff. To complete her chic look, she added a long monochrome shrug, adding an extra layer of elegance.

Huma’s hair was styled in loose, open tresses, beautifully enhanced with wavy curls and a middle partition, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. As for her accessories, she opted for silver hoop earrings, which added a subtle touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

For her makeup, Huma chose a minimalistic approach. She opted for a subtle smokey eye look, enhancing her eyes, while her cheeks were contoured to perfection, followed by a nude lipstick.

On Tuesday, Huma Qureshi delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures from her film’s promotions. Collaborating with fashion designer Nautanky, Huma chose a stunning green co-ord set to kick start the promotional events.

Her ensemble featured a green-cropped top adorned with collars, quarter sleeves, and intricate block prints in shades of red. Flaunting her midriff, she paired it flawlessly with a matching long bodycon skirt, accentuated by a thigh-high slit. To elevate her look, Huma is accessorized with vibrant red earrings and complementing red heels.

Her sleek ponytail, parted in the middle, added an extra touch of glamour. With a nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a bold shade of bright red lipstick, Huma’s makeup exuded confidence and allure.