Hypertension? Say Goodbye to Stress in 30 Seconds the Malaika Arora Way!

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition characterized by elevated and persistent pressure in the arteries. Blood pressure is the force exerted by the blood against the walls of the blood vessels as the heart pumps it throughout the body. When the blood pressure consistently remains above the normal range, it can lead to various health complications.

There is a strong relationship between hypertension and stress. While stress itself may not directly cause hypertension, it can contribute to the development and worsening of high blood pressure.

Last year, sarvayogastudios shared a video of actress Malaika Arora showing a 30-second yoga to ease stress. In the Instagram post, the actress wrote: “30 seconds to care for your mental health. 30 seconds to not worry about anything. 30 seconds to relax your mind and body.”

Earlier too Malaika had shared a video on 1-minute yoga to ease stress.

Relieving stress in just 30 seconds may not completely eliminate it, but you can try some quick techniques to help you relax and calm down. Here are a few methods you can attempt

Deep Breathing

Take a slow, deep breath in through your nose, hold it for a couple of seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this a few times, focusing on your breath and feeling the tension leave your body. Mindfulness

Close your eyes and bring your attention to the present moment. Pay attention to the sensations in your body, the sounds around you, and the feeling of your feet on the ground. Simply observe without judgment. Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Start by tensing the muscles in your toes for a few seconds, then release the tension while focusing on the sensation of relaxation. Gradually work your way up through your body, tensing and relaxing each muscle group. Visualization

Imagine yourself in a peaceful and serene place, such as a beach or a meadow. Visualize the details and immerse yourself in the tranquility of that environment. Counting or Reciting Mantras

Counting slowly from 1 to 10 or reciting a calming mantra can help redirect your focus and promote relaxation.

These techniques are meant to provide immediate relief, but for long-term stress management, it’s important to develop a consistent self-care routine that includes exercise, healthy eating, sufficient sleep, and stress reduction practices such as meditation or journaling.

When you’re stressed, your body releases stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which temporarily increase your blood pressure. This is known as the “fight or flight" response, which is a natural physiological reaction to stress. However, chronic or long-term stress can keep your blood pressure elevated over time, potentially leading to hypertension.

Stress can indirectly contribute to high blood pressure through unhealthy coping mechanisms. People under stress may engage in behaviours such as overeating, consuming excessive alcohol, smoking, or neglecting physical activity, all of which can increase the risk of developing hypertension.

Furthermore, stress can impact blood pressure through its effect on lifestyle factors. It can disrupt sleep patterns, contribute to poor dietary choices, and hinder adherence to healthy habits. These factors can contribute to the development or exacerbation of hypertension.