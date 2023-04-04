Ibuprofen Can Be Harmful If Taken Without Supervision, Warns Expert

Ibuprofen is an analgesic drug that is commonly used in the treatment of headaches, body pain, joint pain, back pain, toothache, muscle pain and arthritis. In combination, this medicine is available under the names Combiflam, Flexion, Ibugesic Plus, Adiflam, Zupar and Aimol. People usually use these medicines without expert advice and supervision. According to doctors, taking this medicine on your own can have a fatal effect on the health of your stomach.

Dr Srihari Anikhindi, consultant, Institute of Gastroenterology and Pancreatic Biliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Delhi), says that it is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) class drug. When doctors advise someone to take this medicine, they carefully check it and then prescribe. Taking Ibuprofen on your own can have the following side effects. Read on.

Perforation in the wall of the intestine

The doctor says that to protect our intestines, there is a layer of mucus in its wall from top to bottom, which protects us from heavy substances like zinc and magnesium. This layer is protected by mucin. When we take Ibuprofen medicine, the chemicals present in it start melting the layer of mucin. At the same time, it also affects the Cox pathway. Due to the decrease in the layer of mucin, there is a danger to the mucus. In this situation, perforation occurs on the walls of the intestine.

Direct bacterial attack on the intestinal walls

If the Cox pathway is blocked, then enzymes released to digest food in the intestine are reduced or will not be formed at all. Due to this, the wall of the intestine will not be protected anymore. Secondly, there will be several problems related to digestion. Dr Srihari says that there can be a direct attack of harmful bacteria on the wall of the intestine. Wounds may occur on the walls of the intestine and create stomach ache and headache.

What are the symptoms of the side effects?

Dr Srihari Anikhindi says that abdominal pain is a very common symptom of ibuprofen. Another symptom is black stools. If such is the case, it means that there is bleeding from the intestine. In some people, pseudomembrane starts forming inside the intestine, which can also cause obstruction in the intestines. In rare cases, bleeding occurs in the intestine and then there is an obstruction in the intestine itself.

How to prevent

The doctor says that ibuprofen should be taken only when needed urgently. It should be taken for a short period of time. This medicine should be taken for a maximum of 5-7 days. If it is needed for more than 5 days, then consult a doctor.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

