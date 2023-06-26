Identifying 7 Warning Signs of Emotional Manipulation to Safeguard Your Well-Being in Relationships

We often go through certain phases or moments in our relationships where we are not able to figure out that we are actually being emotionally manipulated. Some relationships take a toll on our mental health and disrupt us emotionally, psychologically, and physically as well. It includes many toxic behaviours from a partner like love bombing, gaslighting, blaming, humiliation, and many more. Such turmoil in a relationship can lead to self-doubt, low self-esteem, confusion, and anxiety. According to PsychCentral, which talks about Mental Health Conditions and Therapy, “Emotional manipulation can be a form of emotional abuse."
It is important to identify the signs of emotional abuse in a relationship in order to maintain your mental and emotional well-being. Here are 7 warning signs of emotional manipulation:
- Excessive guilt-tripping
Manipulators often employ guilt as a powerful tool to control others. They may consistently make you feel guilty for things that are not your fault or exaggerate your mistakes and shortcomings to keep you under their influence.
- Constant criticism
Emotional manipulators frequently criticise and belittle you, eroding your self-esteem. They may use insults, demeaning remarks, or constant nitpicking to make you doubt yourself and rely on their validation.
- Gaslighting
Gaslighting is a form of manipulation where the manipulator distorts or denies reality, making you question your own perception of events. They may consistently deny things they previously said or twist situations to make you doubt your memory or sanity.
- Controlling behaviour
Manipulators seek to exert control over your actions, thoughts, and decisions. They may try to isolate you from friends and family, dictate your choices, or impose strict rules and expectations on you, leaving you feeling trapped and dependent on their approval.
- Emotional blackmail
Manipulators may use emotional blackmail to manipulate your behaviour. They may threaten to withhold love, support, or affection unless you comply with their demands, creating a sense of fear, obligation, or guilt.
- Manipulative charmEmotional manipulators often possess charismatic personalities and can be highly skilled at presenting a charming facade. They may use their charm to gain your trust, manipulate your emotions, and mask their true intentions.
- Emotional rollercoaster
Manipulators often create a tumultuous emotional environment. They can switch between extreme affection and hostility, love bombing you one moment and then punishing or withdrawing their affection the next. This inconsistent behaviour keeps you off-balance and eager to please them.