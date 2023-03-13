CHANGE LANGUAGE
If You Are A Father To A Daughter, Avoid Commenting On These Things

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Fathers generally are too possessive about their daughters and it can often lead to too much interference in their lives.

Fathers generally are too possessive about their daughters and it can often lead to too much interference in their lives.

Fathers may compare their daughters unfavourably to their brothers. This is a sure-shot way of destroying your daughter’s confidence.

A daughter’s psychological development may be significantly influenced by their relationship with their father. In reality, when fathers are involved in their daughters’ lives, women develop a strong sense of self. These women are more assured and self-confident and are more aware of what they want out of life. The relationship between a father and daughter is spotless and pristine, but to err is human. Parenting mistakes by the father, both during the daughter’s formative and teenage years, can not only dampen the duo’s relationship but also affect the daughter psychologically. Let us talk about things that fathers should not tell their daughters, since it may have a detrimental effect on them.

Don’t compare them with your son

In a society where sexism is still rampant, some families still prefer a boy over a girl. When that does not happen, the father may start expecting things of a daughter, as they would if they had a son. Fathers may even compare daughters unfavourably to their brothers. This is a sure-shot way of destroying your daughter’s confidence.

Avoid advising to do household work

Gone are the days when women were restricted to the kitchen and household chores. Let your daughters decide whether they want to do them or not. Do not force your daughter to do so, since it would typically be gender stereotyping.

Do not always comment on eating habits

Understandably, a father is concerned about their daughter’s health, but constantly monitoring their food habits and asking her not to eat much for fear of gaining weight would hurt his daughter. She may think that she would no longer be valuable to you if she gained weight.

Do not dictate their lifestyle

Fathers generally are too possessive about their daughters and it can often lead to too much interference in their lives. It is okay to care for your daughter’s safety, but also give them a significant amount of freedom. Do not nag them all the time.

