Impact Of Influenza On Diabetics: How Can High-Risk People Prevent It?

India continues to combat the rising cases of H3N2 influenza. With complaints of flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, runny nose, body aches, diarrhoea and vomiting among others, many people have contracted the virus. While we all have been keeping a closer look at all sorts of precautions and tips, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that people with diabetes are at higher risk of serious H3N2 illness. The American health agency claims that if diabetic patients get seasonal flu, they are at higher risk of developing complications.

Not just this but a study published by National Center for Biotechnology Medicine reveals that diabetes increases the likelihood of medical consultation and the risk of death due to influenza. The study also added that diabetes triples the risk of hospitalisation after the person gets infected with influenza A (H11N1)p. In addition, once the person is hospitalised, it quadruples the risk of ICU admission. It added that people with diabetes are targeted for immunisation against Influenza A.

Apart from diabetes patients, CDC reveals that people who are at higher risk of developing complications after contracting H3N2 infection include children below the age of 5 years, adults above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, and people who are going through health conditions like asthma, heart disease, neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions and weakened immune systems.

For all the people who come under the criteria of high risk, CDC suggests that they must avoid pigs and swine barns. Constantly washing your hands with soap and sanitising them is a must. Put masks in regular use.

Can you contract a virus from eating pork?

Now, we all know that H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that usually circulates in pigs and has now infected people. Experts have cleared by now that the viruses of Influenza can spread both ways that are from pigs to humans and people to pigs. But this has surely raised the question of whether a person can contract the virus from eating pork. Well, the answer to this is no. According to the CDC, so far it has not been exhibited that consuming pork transmits influenza viruses to humans. This is presumably because cooking the meat carefully and properly could kill the virus.

