Improved Digestion To Reduced Inflammation, 5 Benefits Of Giving Up Maida

Maida, which is refined wheat flour, is a crucial part of Indian cuisine. It is believed to be deficient in important minerals and dietary fibre. Maida is the main ingredient in bread, biscuits, bakery snacks, and many other foods that we consume on a regular basis. It goes without saying that many of us consume maida more than we should. This can lead to certain health problems. Many people are thus choosing to quit maida. According to nutritionist Nupur Patil, when you give up maida completely for a month, your body is likely to undergo many changes. Let us elaborate on these changes that a body, devoid of maida for a month, is likely to undergo.

Improved Digestion

Refined flour is often low in fibre and nutrients. Due to this, digestive problems are more likely to occur. Nupur Patil says that if you avoid maida in your diet for at least a month, you will realise that you have not had any digestion problems for a month.

Change in blood sugar levels

Due to its lack of fibre and other nutrients that slow down digestion, maida is swiftly absorbed by the body. After being incorporated into the food, it quickly turns into glucose in the body. This implies that food containing maida has the potential to quickly raise blood sugar levels. You can control your blood sugar levels by giving up maida for a month.

Weight management

Refined foods are high in calories and lead to weight gain. If you are trying to lose weight, avoid eating flour-based products like biscuits. Instead, make it a habit to eat foods made with small grains.

Increased nutrient intake

By consuming millet (jowar, bajra, ragi, etc) and other healthy alternatives, instead of refined flour, you can consume essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Inflammation

It is a well-established fact that refined carbs raise inflammatory markers like NF-kB in human tissue. Additionally, they can worsen the inflammatory gut microbiome and raises the risk of inflammatory illnesses like obesity and inflammatory bowel disease. Giving refined flour up for a month will make you feel a visible difference by reducing inflammation.

Nutritionist Nupur Patil recommends replacing refined flour with almond flour, coconut flour, oat flour, quinoa flour, chickpea flour, millet flour or brown rice flour, not just for a month, but for a lifetime. However it is advisable that one should consult a dietician before making changes to their diet.