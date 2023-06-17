Improving Digestion To Boosting Immunity: Know Health Benefits Of Taking Milk With Ghee

Milk is considered one of the healthiest food items in our daily diet. But what if we tell you that drinking milk mixed with ghee is even more beneficial for health? It may sound surprising, but taking milk with ghee can help with many health benefits as it improves our overall immunity and digestive system.

Loaded with immense amounts of nutrients, cow ghee and milk are considered superfoods. Both of these food items are rich sources of essential vitamins and are highly recommended by Ayurveda for multiple advantages. While ghee is derived from milk itself, both can be mixed to make the drink work like a powerful health booster.

We adopt various methods and diets to keep ourselves healthy and fit. Incorporating fruits, vegetables and other home remedies helps keep our bodies healthy. Drinking milk is one such remedy. Ancient Ayurveda texts have explained the multiple benefits of drinking desi ghee with milk at night. All these benefits are attained only when the milk and ghee are pure.

Let us now take a look at the benefits of drinking ghee with milk:

Improves digestive strength

According to studies, mixing ghee with milk helps improve the digestive system. Stomach-related issues can also be relieved by drinking ghee with milk. Additionally, it helps to lose weight. Organic ghee that is obtained from grass-fed cows when taken with warm milk may also help in relieving chronic constipation.

Boosts metabolism

Milk mixed with ghee works as a detoxifying agent and helps the body flush out harmful toxins. The consumption of this beverage, especially at night, helps in building strength and energy and helps boost metabolism.

Relief from joint pain

Ghee contains butyrate, omega 3, omega 6 and fatty acids that help in lubricating joints and reduce inflammation and joint pain. Milk contains calcium which is quite essential for building bones. When ghee is added to milk, the vitamin K2 in ghee helps in the absorption of calcium from milk better into the bones. Therefore in Ayurveda, the combination of milk and ghee is considered beneficial for joint pain and helps relieve stiffness in joints.

Immunity booster

Ghee is a natural laxative which helps to remove toxins from the digestive system and improves the immunity of our body while restoring natural strength. Our immunity mostly depends on the health of our gut. Ghee and milk mix are healthy for our intestines, therefore, ghee and milk beverage is also considered as an amazing immunity booster.