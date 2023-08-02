Improving Eyesight To Preventing Liver Damage, 5 Benefits Of Apricot

Apricots are a nutritional powerhouse impacting multiple aspects of health. They are believed to strengthen the heart and liver, and their consumption contributes to glowing and healthy skin. With digestive benefits and a rich profile of essential nutrients like carbohydrates, fats, proteins, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin E, and potassium, they offer relief from various health issues. Including apricots in your diet can significantly enhance your overall well-being. Below, we have shared a few benefits. Take a look.

Improve Eyesight

Regular fruit intake has been linked to a reduced risk of vision loss. Apricots are rich in carotenoids and xanthophylls – nutrients that are believed to prevent age-related vision ailments. They are also a rich source of vitamin A, which promotes eye health. This powerful antioxidant has been shown to help prevent age-related macular degeneration.

Boosts Skin Health

Apricot acts as a natural shield, protecting the skin from sun, pollution, and smoking. Its antioxidants neutralize UV rays and defend against harmful free radicals. For healthier and radiant skin, it is advised to use apricot-based skincare products. Apricots are packed with beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body. Dried apricots are also rich in vitamin A, vital for healthy skin.

Boost Digestive Health

The soluble fibre in the fruit supports healthy bowel movements by increasing stool bulk and aiding in the efficient breakdown of fatty acids. Apricots are proven beneficial in addressing issues such as constipation and bloating. Consuming one cup of peeled apricots, which contains 3.3 grams of fibre, can enhance digestive health.

Prevents Liver Damage

Research shows that apricots contain liver-protective properties against oxidative stress. A study reveals that apricot aids in reducing the levels of an enzyme responsible for inflammation caused by alcohol in the liver. This suggests that apricots naturally shield the liver from harm and could be beneficial in protecting against damage. Including apricots in your diet is the key to supporting liver health and overall well-being.

Promotes Heart Health

Apricots offer heart-protective benefits due to their nutrient-rich composition. They are a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and maintain heart function. In addition, the antioxidants present in apricots combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of heart-related diseases. Hence, including apricots in your diet is recommended for good heart health.