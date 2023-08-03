Improving Gut Health To Fighting Stress, 5 Benefits Of Kiwi Juice

Kiwi might not be everyone’s favourite fruit but it is loaded with nutrients and is rich in vitamins that help to boost immunity. The fruit is also considered to be healthy for our hearts. This chromatic fuzzy fruit has a sweet and a little bit of sour taste that provides a distinct flavour and tropical zing. But did you know this southwest China native fruit comes with various health benefits? Here are the five benefits that may make you drink Kiwi juice this summer season.

Good for gut health

Kiwi contains an enzyme known as actinidin which is known for its protein-dissolving properties. The juice helps you digest the proteins in the body and also helps people who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

Good for heart

According to researchers, Kiwi juice can help you to have lower risks of cardiovascular problems. It helps to prevent blood from clotting and reduces blood pressure levels. This keeps a person away from strokes and heart attacks.

Keeps your skin glowing

Kiwi is highly rich in Vitamin C and E which are great for the skin as they act as antioxidants and prevent skin degradation, Vitamin E is known to repair skin damage due to UV or skin abrasions.

Helps to relieve stress

Apart from restoring the right balance of electrolytes in the body, fresh kiwi juice without any artificial sweeter helps to fight stress from the body and mind. Serotonin is an enzyme present in kiwi and is also known to uplift mood.

Helps to lose weight

You may add kiwi juice to your diet if you are on the way to losing those extra fatty kilos. It is a low-calorie drink with nutrients and vitamins that keep your calorie count down. While it won’t be an aid to burn your existing body fat, kiwi juice will give you a feeling of being full without adding excess calories to your body.