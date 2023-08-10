Improving Heart Health To Helping In Digestion, 9 Health Benefits Of Avocados

We all know that avocados are very good for our health. It has multiple benefits, from improving heart health to improving eyesight. If you want something tasty as well as healthy, you can try an avocado milkshake. It is loaded with nutrients and is equally tasty. Avocados are a type of berry. It originated in Mexico and the Central American region. Today, let’s take a look at the various benefits of avocados.

1. Good for eyes: According to reports, avocados contain a huge amount of antioxidants, which are considered very good for our health. It is also considered good for our eyes as it protects them from harmful rays.

2. Protection against macular degeneration: Avocados also protect against macular degeneration, which is an age-related disease. That’s why a diet rich in antioxidants can help reduce age-related diseases.

3. Protection against Alzheimer’s: Avocado also helps protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The vitamin E in avocados may help fight Alzheimer’s disease and slow down age-related memory loss problems.

4. Heart Health: Avocados are also good for heart health. As per reports, it helps reduce our body fat percentage and lowers triglycerides in the blood. It also helps in reducing the bad fat (LDL) and increasing the good fat (HDL) in our bodies.

5. Bone Health: Avocado helps with bone health. Most of us suffer from bone-related problems as we age. Vitamin K present in avocados helps protect against bone-related problems.

6. Weight loss: Avocado is also a great remedy for weight loss. The monounsaturated fat in avocados helps with weight loss. The fibre present in avocado makes the stomach feel full and also helps prevent hunger pangs.

7. Helps in digestion: Avocado helps in building a good digestive system. A hundred grams of avocado contain about 7 grams of fibre. Eating foods rich in fibre can help prevent constipation.

8. Fighting cancer cells: According to some research, the phytochemicals in avocados can help stop the growth of cancer cells.

9. Good for skin: Avocado helps skin health. As we age, our skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and skin diseases. Fruits and leafy vegetables are essential for skin health. Avocados are also very good for skin health. Lutein zeaxanthin, present in avocados, helps protect our skin from UV rays. Apart from this, it also helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin.