Improving Heart To Gut Health, 5 Benefits Of Including Green Pepper In Diet

Green peppers are packed with nutrients, particularly vitamins C and B6, making them an excellent choice for boosting your fibre and nutrient intake. They offer various health benefits, such as promoting heart, eye and gut health. Despite being commonly perceived as a vegetable, green sweet peppers, or bell peppers (Capsicum annuum), are technically fruits with thick walls and a distinctive bell shape. Including green bell peppers in your diet can provide you with numerous surprising health advantages. Let us take a look:

High Nutrition

Green bell peppers are a nutritional powerhouse, brimming with a wide range of vitamins and minerals. They serve as an excellent source of dietary fibre while being relatively low in carbohydrates. In just 1 cup (150 grams) of raw sweet green pepper, you’ll find a mere 30 calories, along with 1.3 grams of protein and 7 grams of carbohydrates, of which 2.6 grams is beneficial fibre. These peppers offer notable levels of essential nutrients, including 3% of the daily value (DV) for Vitamin A (RAE), a whopping 134% of the DV for Vitamin C, 9% of the DV for Vitamin K and 6% of the DV for potassium.

Good for Gut Health

Peppers, particularly green ones, play a beneficial role in promoting gut health due to their fibre content. Including fibre-rich foods like peppers in your diet is essential for meeting the recommended daily fibre intake, which is approximately 1.1–1.2 ounces (30–35 grams) for men and 0.9–1.1 ounces (25–32 grams) for women. Research indicates that increasing your fibre consumption can have protective effects against digestive system conditions.

Has Plant Compounds

Green bell peppers are packed with health-promoting plant compounds known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds include flavonoids, vitamin C, phenolic compounds and carotenoids, all of which contribute to the vegetable’s health benefits. In fact, a 2019 study revealed that green sweet peppers contain higher concentrations of phenolic acids, including the potent p-coumaric acid, when compared to red, orange and yellow peppers.

Good for the Heart and Eyes

Incorporating fruits and vegetables like green sweet peppers into your diet is a wise choice for promoting both heart and eye health. Numerous studies have established a strong connection between diets abundant in fruits and vegetables and a reduced risk of heart disease. These foods can positively impact heart disease risk factors like high cholesterol, elevated blood sugar and elevated blood pressure levels. Additionally, green bell peppers are a rich source of lutein, a vital carotenoid nutrient that plays a crucial role in preserving eye health.

Maintains Body Weight

Including green sweet peppers, along with a variety of other fruits and vegetables, in your diet can be beneficial for maintaining a healthy body weight or even aiding in weight loss. Green sweet peppers are a wise choice because they are low in calories, high in fibre and rich in essential nutrients necessary for your overall well-being.