In a first, Max Hospital in Delhi introduces 'Vertebral Body Stenting System' to treat Osteoporotic Fracture

Osteoporotic fractures happen because of a disease called Osteoporosis. It is a condition where the bones become quite weak or fragile due to loss of bone mass or bone deterioration. Fractures are most common in the spine for a person who suffers from Osteoporosis.

Now there’s a treatment option for people suffering from the condition. Max Super-specialty Hospital in Saket, Delhi, has adopted a new method for treating the patients. This is the first time this technique is being used to treat the condition.

Recently, Max Super Specialty Hospital treated osteoporotic fractures effectively with the new and advanced ‘Vertebral Body Stenting System’. It was found that this modern technology is both safe and successful for the treatment. Dr. Harshvardhan Hegde, director of the Department of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, who treated the patient, said that the person who has the condition suffers from a lot of pain, but this technique has been found to be effective.

How Vertebral Body Stenting System works?

The Vertebral Body Stenting System is a relatively recent surgical procedure that has been successfully employed in India to treat osteoporotic spine fractures. The insertion of a cannula at the compression fracture site and X-ray guidance makes the procedure less intrusive and minimises the risk of complications.

Initially, the stent is placed in the affected area, which maintains the biomechanics of the spine and improves stability and alignment there. Then the balloon inside the stent is inflated, which inflates the inner walls of the vertebra and creates a perfect protection ring for the spine.

Talking about this modern technology, Dr Hegde said, “The vertebral body stenting system is the modern technology in the field of spinal surgery. For the first time at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, we have introduced this modern technology for spinal osteoporotic fractured patients. This improves stability and alignment, protects the nerves, making it a safe and effective solution for patients. We hope that this modern technique of spinal surgery will improve the quality of life of the patients."