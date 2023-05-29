In China, This Woman Improves Her Lung Capacity By Shouting Every Morning At 6

Shouting or yelling at the top of your lungs is often considered rude behaviour in most cultures and communities across the world. In addition to the social component, there’s the fact that continuous shouting can, many times, damage our vocal cords and causes laryngitis. This is particularly evident in vocal performers. Who knew, however, that yelling can be considered a healthy habit; one which is beneficial for the lungs? Well, it turns out that a Chinese woman is convinced that shouting is good for her health.

As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a video clip trending on the Chinese video platform Douyin showed a woman cycling through an eastern China neighbourhood every morning at 6 am and shouting loudly to improve her lung capacity. The video was uploaded on April 16 by a person with the surname Chang, a resident of the area. He has been keeping regular video diaries of her shouting sessions for over a month.

The woman dubbed the “Human alarm clock” is reportedly seen shouting loudly for 10 seconds at residential apartments with one arm stretched out towards their homes. She then moves ahead and shouts again at other houses. As per Chang, she even came by his neighbourhood to shout even on mornings when it was raining.

There is one study that lends some credence to the woman’s activity. The study, titled ‘Effect of yelling on maximal aerobic power during an incremental test of cycling performance,’ is coincidentally from China itself. It was published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) website on September 25, 2015. In the experimental trial, 23 people were made to pedal a stationary bike and yell for at least three times whenever they felt exhausted. The yelling resulted in enhanced oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide release and thus improved oxygen saturation through the activities of the main and accessory muscles of respiration.

It is possible that the woman may have been inspired by the above study to improve her oxygen saturation, thereby, enhancing her lung capacity. While many social media users were amused by her loud exercises, those who lived on Chang’s block confronted her and asked her not to shout anymore. She obeyed, but only until she passed Chang’s block. Then she resumed shouting again.