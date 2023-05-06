"In 22 Years, I've Enjoyed Creating Outfits for a Lot of Salman Khan Movies like...," says Ace Designer Vikram Phadnis

On March 19 2023, Vikram Phadnis held a large fashion show at the Westin Goa to honour his 25 years in the industry. The collection was called ‘Merayakan.’ Merayakan was a lavish presentation of The Art of Fashion and the culinary prowess of Westin Goa, with couture being displayed through a lavish fine dining experience. To highlight the ingenuity and innovation associated with the topic of the fashion show, the evening began with a focus on music and food.

Phadnis’ collection served as a celebration of his wonderful 25-year career as a fashion designer. A Full Bloom is a modern resort wear line that incorporates contrast elements including a black colour scheme and metallic accents to give your vacation outfits a gritty feel. Each artwork was created using materials from nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Phadnis Official (@vikramphadnis)

Excerpts from the interview:

1.What was the idea behind Merayakan? What inspired you for this stunning showcase?

There was no inspiration, the only idea was to do something beyond typical resort wear. We infused black in the new resort wear line because black has never been a resort wear color and people are looking to wear something different.

2.What’s the change in the fashion industry that you observe has changed in all these years? What difference would you love to make in the next 25 years? And what do you wish stays?

think India is one of the brightest countries in the world where fashion is concerned. All the major embroideries and international brands are happening within our country. The craftsmanship that we have in the pockets of our country is something I wish flourishes even more in the coming years.

3.Who’s inspired you for creating more stunning outfits? Who is your fashion icon?

I admire a lot of people’s work. Everybody comes up with great collections, internationally and within our country so it will be unfair to just take one name.

4.How does it feel to have Malaika walking down the runway for Merayakan?

Great! Her first show was with me when she started off and it’s great that years later, she walks the runway for my resort wear collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Phadnis Official (@vikramphadnis)

5.Which of the movies did you enjoy creating outfits the most?

In my 22 years, I have enjoyed creating outfits for a lot of Salman’s movies like Salaam-e-Ishq, Biwi no 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, amongst other amazing movies.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here