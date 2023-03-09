In Pics: How Mira Rajput Celebrated Holi With Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput’s Holi celebrations were not usual. She jetted off to a beach destination with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple has been sharing stunning pictures from their getaway. While Instagram was filled with pictures of the Holi celebration, Mira Rajput posted a bunch of snippets from her exotic vacation, featuring a picture of herself dressed in white swimsuits, along with beautiful sunrises and sunsets. “Vibe… So, where’s sunny,” Mira Rajput captioned the post.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s vacation post:

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in town. Recently, in an Instagram post, Mira shared several beautiful and oh-so-cute moments of her and Shahid. The clip opens with Mira and Shahid dancing their hearts out at her 28th birthday bash. The next few frames captured adorable moments from their vacation diaries. The clip ended with Mira and Shahid dancing at Mira’s parents’ anniversary bash. Alongside the reel, she wrote, “That’s the deal my dear."

Days ago, on Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, Mira Rajput dropped a video of the actor grooving to a hit track Jee Karda from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Singh Is King. “Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling ‘simply the best’. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda,” read her birthday note.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were among the guests at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s intimate ceremony at Jaisalmer. The duo has dropped various snippets from the wedding and its festivities. However, this image of Shahid and Mira holding hands is our all-time favourite. The photo featured Mira, decked up in a gorgeous pastel pink Manish Malhotra saree, sitting on a couch and getting henna applied on her hands. Shahid Kapoor was seen standing next to Mira and holding her hand. Take a look:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana. The couple is parents to two kids, a daughter Misha Kapoor and a son Zain Kapoor.

