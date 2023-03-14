Include These Five Nutritious Dishes In Your Meals To Aid Weight Loss

A healthy diet and a few lifestyle changes could help you achieve your weight loss goal faster. To shed those extra kilos, you have to be mindful of your diet and physical exercise routine. It may sound challenging at first, but gradually, you will get used to it. Your diet does not necessarily need to undergo major changes, but you need to make a few healthy choices for food.

A subtle tweak, like introducing a high-protein and fibre-rich diet and reducing the intake of carbohydrates, can help with your weight loss journey.

Here are 5 nutritious meals that may aid in weight loss:

Veggies and Hummus sandwich

A veggie and hummus sandwich makes a great fibre-rich lunch. Hummus is a spread or a dip that is made from cooked and mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt. You can pair it with any kind of bread or use it in sandwiches. Take a few slices of multi-grain bread and spread the hummus on all the slices. Add the vegetables like bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, onion, and tomato slices to make a delicious sandwich.

Oats Khichdi

We all know that oats are healthy and should be a part of our regular diet. You can either eat it as porridge or just make a khichdi out of it. You can add dal and vegetables to make it healthier. Just add chopped carrots, onions, cauliflower, tomatoes, french beans and a few chillies. For extra flavour you can add garlic as well.

Upma

Upma is a flavourful and healthy dish that you can cook in a jiffy. It is a perfect meal option made of lightly roasted semolina, green peas, carrot and onions and lightly tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Green Peas are high in protein content and low in calories. It is loaded with vitamins K and C, manganese and fibre.

Oats dosa

Switch the rice ingredient with oats and you can cut down on your carbs intake. Unlike typical dosa, oats do not need to be soaked. You can add soaked urad dal in a small quantity with oats for binding. Make a batter blending the urad dal and oats together. Let it ferment for 10-12 hours. You can make oats dosas and pair it with sambar and coconut chutney.

Besan Chilla

Besan Chilla is made with gram flour (besan), onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices. You can add finely chopped or grated vegetables to increase the nutrition of the dish. Have it for your breakfast or lunch .

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here