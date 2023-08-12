Independence Day 2023: 10 Patriotic Quotes by India's Freedom Fighters to Inspire You!

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: Independence Day is a time to celebrate our freedom and to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who made it possible. India’s freedom fighters were a diverse group of people from all walks of life. They came from different religions, castes, and backgrounds, but they were united by their common goal of independence. They fought for their freedom through nonviolent means, armed struggle, and civil disobedience. They faced many challenges and hardships, but they never gave up.

Their sacrifices made India a free nation, and their words continue to inspire us today. On this Independence Day, let us remember the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters and let us recommit ourselves to building a better India for all. Here are 10 patriotic quotes by India’s freedom fighters to motivate you on Independence Day.

Independence Day 2023: 10 Patriotic Messages And Quotes By Freedom Fighters

Mahatma Gandhi

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" Subhas Chandra Bose

“Give me blood, and I will give you freedom." Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." Bhagat Singh

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill ideas." Chandrashekhar Azad

“Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" (We will face the enemy’s bullets, we will remain free, we will remain free). Sarojini Naidu

“Wake, India, wake! Thou hast slept too long." Jawaharlal Nehru

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." Dr Rajendra Prasad

“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end.” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.” Ramprasad Bismil

“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai.”

These words can inspire us to be better citizens, to fight for our rights, and to never give up on our dreams. Let us remember the sacrifices of these great men and women on this Independence Day, and let us recommit ourselves to building a better India for all. Jai Hind!

