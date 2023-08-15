Independence Day 2023: 4 Fictional Works Teenagers And Young Children Can Read To Know About The Indian Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: As children grow up, they need to be accustomed to our slice of history, before they get to know about India’s freedom struggle in the classroom they should have an overview of it at home. Experts are of the opinion that kids more than often are able to grasp classroom topics better when they have already been initiated to it through parents or family members. However, how does one truly go about it?

The first way is to definitely talk to them about it and make them understand the topic and its nuances but parents somehow always fear the amount that they should be talking to them about. That is exactly where the role of books comes in, parents need to have an open mind about their children’s reading habits and be rest assured that they will surely take something from the book.

This Independence Day, let’s read the stories of the revolutionaries, Bravehearts and common folk that made it possible for us to have this conversation today. Here are 5 books that are fit for children to read and learn more about India’s freedom struggle-

The Letter to Lahore by Tanu Shree Singh

This book covers a largely unknown aspect of the freedom movement and brings out freedom fighters beyond the ones we study in history books. Full of action and adventure, the journey of the letter to its drop point will keep you hooked on your seat and will have you rooting for the children right to the end.

For those from the cities, the book will entice you to plan your next holiday to a small village in Himachal with its beautiful wooden houses with balconies running across the length of the house. The way the story is told vividly depicts the mountains and provides insight into what freedom represented for a villager in Himachal in 1921. Freedom could signify the ability to receive an education for some, the opportunity to be fairly compensated for their work for others, and for some, the fundamental human right to be respected and treated equally regardless of their caste of birth. That Year At Manikoil by Aditi Krishnakumar

Based on the repercussions of the Burma War between British India and the Japanese Army, the book centres around Raji and her sisters who are sent off to live in Manikoil, in their mother’s village in 1944. Away from the war but also terribly embroiled in it through her brother who decides to enlist in the British Indian Army, Raji feels the whiff of independence in the air. When Ilavarasi, her new friend, also lets on that she’s a refugee of the war, Raji is forced to come to terms with its devastation. Amidst all this, rumours swirl that Gandhi Thatha might be assassinated prompting the freedom fighters to enlist the help of Raji and her friend Lakshmi to deliver secret letters discreetly.

This book gives insight into the South’s involvement in the fight for freedom, as well as discusses topics like education and empowerment for girls. Of Revolutionaries and Bravehearts by Mallika Ravikumar

In this book, Mallika Ravikumar mentions eight enthralling historical stories that breathe life into the past by focusing on the extraordinary narratives of ordinary people, who eventually shaped the present we live in now. The stories invite young readers to perceive history as relevant and stories feature a saint, merchant traders, colonial officers, a king with a love for the arts, and plunderers, as well as a teen freedom fighter. A Complete History of India by Roshen Dalal

Set in time to release around India’s 73rd Republic Day, Roshen Dalal’s A Complete History of India is a comprehensive history of India from its very beginning to its immediate present. The book includes all the key events of India’s history from its first inhabitants to its many empires and dynasties, the art, the technology and its economy and religions. The book examines India’s history under British rule, including its separation from Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also delves into the country’s rise as a democratic nation after Partition and extensively covers the landmark years of the 1990s. The book is a primer for those who want to understand how India has become a vibrant country through its many trials and tribulations and is written in an accessible manner full of trivia to keep a young reader’s attention.



Go on and make your children read these splendid books.