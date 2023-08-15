Independence Day 2023: 5 Tech Apps Redefining Women's Independence & Security

Ever since our first year of independence, there has been steady progression in society, a monumental increase in economic and political reforms, and rapid advancements in technology. All of these developments have but evolved the meaning of independence for us. It is safe to say that in today’s day and age, the sense of freedom for an individual is seemingly different to what it was years ago.

Similarly, the narrative around women’s freedom has been shaped over the years. From fighting for the issues of gender violence to the fight for gender equality, there is a chasm between conversations today and a few decades ago.

Now with technology making immense strides, there has been an increase in the number of tech apps with features that automatically contribute to the safety and comfort of women. Through their problem-solving offerings, they have become a new impetus to help women achieve their own freedom, be it financial independence, or even having the confidence to head out on their own.

This Independence Day, we listed down 5 tech apps that we think a woman should know of, which prioritise their comfort and safety.

112

An initiative of the Government of India’s Emergency Response System, helps users raise an SOS alert with one tap, if they feel their safety is threatened or compromised. The panic signal is sent to either the Police, Fire, or Medical department. There is also an Other’s section, if there’s an emergency that does not fall into the purview of these departments. It is a ready support system utilising the official response team and local volunteers. Uber

The ridesharing app is now a household name, but has particular significance when it comes to the safety of women as they head out to work and socialise. Technology is an enabler, and the Uber app comes loaded with various tech-based safety features, such as the ability to share live location with loved ones, to be able to verify the identity of the driver before starting the ride, or even the 24×7 safety helpline in case of emergencies. Club

Leap Club is a networking app that provides skill development and mentorship opportunities for women. It offers the benefits of a women-only community, including skill-enhancing workshops, mentor guidance, a resource hub, and engaging events. The platform plays a crucial role in propelling women’s careers forward, boosting their confidence, fostering skill enhancement, and creating an inclusive environment where experiences can be shared without judgment. Flo

Flo is a menstrual cycle-tracking app that promotes informed reproductive health management. It helps women predict cycles, ovulation, and fertility windows. For conception, it identifies optimal days and supports natural contraception. Moreover, the app offers insights into lifestyle factors, a community for support, educational content, and privacy controls. Headspace

Headspace is a meditation app that aims for mindfulness. It is known for its guided sessions that benefit women in a unique way. It has tailored health management, emotional well-being, hormonal health, and pregnancy content. The available categories are niche and diverse, contributing to the holistic well-being of women. There’s also a mid-session flexibility option, suitable for busy schedules.

These are apps that have kept up with the ‘morphing notions of freedom’ and provided women with solutions of comfort and safety, helping them experience independence in its truest sense.