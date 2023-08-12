Independence Day 2023: Celebrate I-Day with These Kid-Friendly Activities

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: On August 15, 1947, our country gained independence and broke free from two centuries of British rule. We achieved the independence we have today through the blood and sweat of our freedom fighters. Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day with great pomp and grandeur. This is the day to reflect on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, to look back at history, and to appreciate the independence that was granted to us.

Every year, a variety of patriotic-themed events are held in locations ranging from schools to colleges to offices. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian flag is raised and patriotic songs are sung. It is critical to foster a love of country and the importance of freedom in children from an early age. We’ve compiled a selection of activities for you to do with your children on this memorable day:

Independence Day 2023: Fun Activities To Do With Kids

Flag hoisting

The Indian flag is hoisted in neighbourhoods, schools, and even on home terraces as the national song is played. On this day, you can raise the flag with your child by your side and allow her or him to experience the pride of seeing the tricolour flying high. Encourage them to participate in the event. Make them sing the national anthem and recite the oath of loyalty with everyone. Painting And Drawing Competitions

These fun competitions generate excitement and are an excellent method to stimulate children’s creativity. You may hold Independence Day themed drawing and painting competitions. Consider topics that emphasize the concept of freedom and encourage youngsters to express themselves via colour. Face painting is another excellent method to express your patriotism. Cultural Dance

Dancing is an excellent method to express patriotism and to bring children from many cultural backgrounds together. Your child can take part in the numerous dancing events held as part of the I-Day celebrations. Arrange for a dance instructor to teach the children the proper steps ahead of time. Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, and other Indian dance genres could be combined into a single chain of dances. This practice emphasizes India’s unity in cultural diversity. Movies

From Mangal Pandey to Mother India, there is a wide spectrum of patriotic films that show us the fight that went into attaining the freedom we have today. Allow your children to travel back in time by watching the movie with them.

Independence Day 2023: A Must-Watch

Is It 76th Or 77th Independence Day 2023 In India?

Evolution Of The Indian National Flag

5 Fashion Tips For Independence Day

10 Independence Day Wishes Messages Quotes

Happy Independence Day 2023!