Independence Day 2023: Discover the Best Spa Getaways in India for Independence Day

Celebrate liberation of body and mind this Independence Day at an exquisite spa retreat. Escape the daily grind and rejuvenate amidst tranquil landscapes. Luxuriate in therapeutic treatments inspired by ancient wellness traditions. Soothe muscles with rejuvenating massages, detoxify in herbal steam baths, and refresh in serene pools. Nourish your senses with organic cuisine and holistic therapies that free you from stress. Embrace freedom from the hectic routine and immerse in relaxation that echoes the spirit of independence. Rediscover harmony within, emerging renewed, ready to conquer life’s challenges afresh. Experience liberation of body, mind, and soul in the tranquil haven of a spa.

Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Amrtam Spa & Wellness Studio

At Amrtam, which is also the biggest spa in Chennai one can experience the highest levels of body care and relaxation treatments in a spectacular ocean-view setting. Drawing inspiration from traditional Eastern medicines and naturopathy, the treatments are designed to restore balance to the body, harnessing all the curative effects of Ayurveda and other holistic practices. Apart from Amartam spa Spa the resort also has 7 treatment rooms with yoga on the beach. The spa also includes Outdoor and customised therapies.

Crowne Plaza Kochi

A’ira Spa

A’ira Spa, Crowne Plaza Kochi is one of the largest hotel spas in Kerala, with a dedicated area of 25,000 sq. ft. The facilities include a beautiful reception with lobby, outdoor relaxation area with a tropical garden and water bodies, private relaxation lounge, consultation room, seven therapy suites of which three are dedicated to Ayurvedic therapies and treatments, three to western and oriental therapies and one is a couples suite with Jacuzzi.

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner

Designed as a grand residence, the hotel is a landscape of memories, rich and diverse, paying homage to its former denizen, the bon vivant Maharaja of Bikaner, Narendra Singh ji. Unconventionally curated and intended to delight and stimulate our guests, Narendra Bhawan evokes a sentiment that is immediately familiar yet reminiscent of the past. At Narendra Bhawan Bikaner, we aim to provide an amalgamation of with a carousel of gourmet umami-rich flavours and equally compelling spa treatments that deeply nourish our core tissues and fill us with celebration.

The Spa at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is an entirely novel concept. The Therapies harness the healing powers of nature augmented with cutting edge technology to open a way to greater well-being. In combination with state-of-the-art Bemer technology or Physical Vascular Therapy, our treatments improve microcirculation enabling the body’s own self-healing powers to promote an inner and an outer radiance. Using the holistic and gently persuasive power of flowers and plants as dictated by Dr. Bach, pre- therapy customised prescriptions create an emotional balance to best receive our ministrations. The clean sharp décor at The Spa, inspired by the great sanitariums of Europe, is intended to promote serenity and a sense of calm. The Clinic acts as a safe haven affording our guests absolute privacy and comfort.

Indulge into a weekend of serenity, regeneration and rejuvenation with Narendra Bhawan Bikaner. Slow down the tempo, immerse yourself in soulwarming sit down meals with long conversations that are both

reflective and enriching, and spa treatments to match this gentler pace of physical regeneration.

Six Senses Vana

Start your voyage of self-discovery, health, and recovery in the Himalayan foothills of India this summer, with Six Senses’ first dedicated Wellness Retreat, Six Senses Vana in the heart of Himalayas, Dehradun.

An amalgamation of ancient wisdom and innovation, Six Senses Vana is a 21-acre retreat named after the sal forest it takes refuge in. It is the first Six Senses dedicated wellness retreat which offers health and healing through Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan Medicine, and Natural Healing Therapies combined with a rich daily activity schedule, deep commitment, and personalized support. Every stay includes full-board accommodation, personalized nutrition, daily retreat activities, wellness consultation and screening, and attire to wear.

The retreat allows guests to choose a program based on a specific wellness intention, with diagnostics and targeted guidance from the experts:

● Sleep: Tracking sleep patterns and helping guests to reset through treatments and therapies that will include yoga Nidra, holistic massages, night-time soporific drinks, and more

● Detox: With a curated meal plan, Ayurvedic treatments, therapies to slow the fight/flight response, and digital detox, energy levels will reset, bringing newfound clarity

● Weight management: A mindset reset helping guests achieve gradual weight loss, or gain, through fitness activities, stimulating body treatments, meditation, biohacking, and a personalized meal plan.

● Tibetan Medicine: Six Senses Vana is one of the few places in the world where Sowa Rigpa is formally offered in its complete avatar.

● Ayurveda: Treatments are delivered by doctors and therapists to heal imbalances in the body’s doshas

● Natural healing therapies: Remove energy blocks, improve body alignment, and achieve emotional release through reflexology, acupuncture, Raag therapy, and more.

● Yoga: For beginners and improvers in the motherland of mantras, delivered by a unique team of instructors, with private sessions, guided meditation, and breathwork with signature massages and energy treatments

The cuisine at Six Senses Vana connects many aspects of Six Senses Vana’s philosophy. Nature and ecology are forever present in how the seasons and our supply chain influence menus. Wellness objectives and personal preferences are provided for, and nutritional and dietary information is made available, to make choices that guests can follow back home. Our cuisine philosophy also tries to awaken traditional values and cultural nuances from India, an intention that might one day go beyond the boundaries of Six Senses Vana.

Six Senses Vana is also offering the brand’s signature experiences such as Alchemy Bar for guests to make their own spa products in accordance with their dosha type and Grow with Six Senses program that will present learning opportunities for children to navigate and derive meaning from their natural surroundings through art, music, movement, storytelling, and interactive spaces.

Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Rejuvenate, reconnect and rejoice as you embrace the rhythm of the rain this season. As we enter the season of the enchanting Indian monsoons that brings respite and rejuvenation to the parched land - set out on a journey to ‘Find Your Oasis’ with Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Set in the majestic landscapes of the Thar, Suryagarh is enveloped in a lush sanctuary. Sit back and relax as the melodious music of raindrops harmonizes your mind and soul, and try your luck at spotting dancing peacocks in their golden abode.

The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas

Unveiling Holistic Wellness Amidst the Himalayan Majesty with Heavenly Spa by Westin Spa Details: Immerse yourself in the luxurious tapestry of wellness experiences we offer:

Sensory Spa

● Spa Music - Customized channels of music have been created to provide our spas with appropriate genres of music that are location-specific.Each spa is required to offer a single channel (“Heavenly”) for public areas. A second and third channel option in the treatment areas is suggested, one of which could be the “Renew” channel offered by Mood Media and/or other options as selected by the property as appropriate to their destination.

● Scent -Throughout the spa experience, we try to touch people across seven senses: the five physical senses of sight, sound, touch, taste and scent, as well as the psychological senses of emotion and meaning. The Spa diffuser fragrance is White Tea oil which cleanses the aura making the guests feel at ease.

Signature Heavenly Spa

● Heated compression evokes back muscles to relax, before the Swedish massage, leaves you feeling physically rested and mentally uplifted. With an elaborate 3 stone ritual we use the white tea aloe massage oil.