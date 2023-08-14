Independence Day 2023: Non-Filmy Patriotic Songs to Celebrate I-Day

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. The day marks the freedom from British Raj 76 years ago. Independence Day is celebrated to pay a tribute to our freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the country. People engage in different activities on Independence Day like social gatherings, flying kites, hosting the nation flag and much more.

Moreover, listening to patriotic songs on Independence Day evoke emotions. Let the inspiring lyrics and melodies ignite your love for the motherland, as you immerse yourself in a musical journey that pays tribute to the sacrifices and achievements that define our country. These non-filmy patriotic songs are a fitting soundtrack for honouring the spirit of Independence Day.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Securing its place at the pinnacle of the list, this patriotic anthem hails from the album ‘Vande Mataram.’ The album was curated to pay a tribute to the motherland. Sung by AR Rahman and penned by Mehboob, it debuted in 1997, achieving the distinction of being India’s highest-selling non-film album to date. Prior to the release of the song, AR Rahman said, “I dedicate this album to the future generations of India.”

Saare Jahan Se Accha

It is a poem penned by the esteemed poet Iqbal, depicting the undivided Hindustan, encompassing present-day Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India. Ironically, it was first published on August 16, 1904; 43 years later, on the same day, a newly independent nation emerged. An abridged rendition of the poem remains popularly sung throughout the nation. Notably, Pandit Ravishankar composed the tune, while Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to this iconic rendition.

Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja

This song serves as the regimental quick march for Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. The motivating anthem, penned by Pt. Vanshidhar Shukla and composed by Ram Singh Thakuri, was labeled seditious and banned in India post World War II. However, the ban was lifted in August 1947. Today, this song holds a place of pride as a patriotic tune in India and stands as the regimental quick march of the Indian Army.

Vande Mataram

Sangeeta Katti Kulkarni pays tribute to our motherland with a rendition of the complete version of Vande Mataram, a patriotic composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. https://youtu.be/WfqMmypbACg

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Penned by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C Ramchandra, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this timeless melody pays homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

It’s time to celebrate Independence Day with a soul-stirring collection of these non-filmy patriotic songs that evoke the essence of patriotism and national pride.

