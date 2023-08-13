Independence Day 2023: Unveil Tricolor-Inspired Looks Through These Picks

Get prepared to proudly raise the Tricolor in honor of the 76th Independence Day. If your celebration of India’s Independence Day involves more than just traditional attire and local cuisine, we have the perfect solution. Calling all makeup enthusiasts – it’s the moment to display the tricolor hues! This Independence Day, adorn your makeup style with shades of orange, white, blue, and green, and wear them with a sense of pride. Discover these recommended selections to incorporate these colors into your makeup look.

Urban Color Love Me Matte Lipolor - Exotic Tangerine

Modicare’s Urban Color Love Me Matte Lipcolor in the shade Exotic Tangerine is an absolute dream come true! An ultimate ultra-slim lip color that achieves long-lasting wear, hydration, and color stay in one modern matte formulation. This slimline lip color is velvety smooth and pampers the lips. The combination of smooth oils and high-absorbing filling spheres gives it a matte finish that creates a high color impact without drying out the lips. This dermatologically tested, 100% vegetarian lip color, priced at MRP Rs.795/-, is formulated in Germany and comes with a retractable twist mechanism.

Paint your Nails in Tricolor: A fun, simple, and inventive way to style the tricolor theme is with nail art. If you enjoy trying out colorful manicures, paint your nails in tricolor utilizing one, two, or all three of the nail paint colors from Modicare’s Urban Color London to achieve the perfect tricolor design.

SUVA Beauty Hydra FX - Fanny Pack/Acid Trip on Kult App

This Independence Day, celebrate your freedom with the most powerful portrayal of self-expression and creativity. The Suva Beauty- Hydra FX on Kult App is the perfect product to embrace the most eye-conic, electrifying and vibrant graphic liner look. If you are looking to elevate your Independence Day look, this product offers a canvas of limitless possibilities. Let your imagination run wild as you experiment with bold strokes, intricate designs, and captivating tri-color combinations. Add this product to your cart on Kult App and visit the Kult Kafe for inspiration to make this day a true celebration of freedom, independence and self-expression.

Colorbar’s Bewitching Eyeshadow Palette

Glam up your eye game with this ultra-luxe eyeshadow palette. Get high-intensity shades that are perfect for all kinds of looks ranging from a day-diva to a night-glam beauty look. Colorbar’s Bewitching Eyeshadow Palette, priced at INR 795, consists of four highly pigmented, long-lasting eye colors in both matte and shimmery finishes. These colors also come with light-reflecting pigments that bring forth the natural charm of your eyes.

Amala Earth Fern Green Kajal

Elevate your Independence Day look with Amala Earth’s Fern Green Kajal. This Ayurvedic formulation brings you the richness of Fern Green through a traditional 3000-year-old process. The kajal features a creamy matte texture that not only adds a stunning touch to your eyes but also offers a soothing and cleansing effect. What’s more, it’s lead-free and paraben-free, ensuring a safe and natural beauty choice.

Crafted using a traditional Ayurvedic recipe, this kajal is a fusion of organic ghee known for its eye-soothing properties, camphor for natural cooling and cleansing, as well as organic almond oil and natural pigments. With its creamy matte texture, this Fern Green Kajal is an exceptional addition to your beauty routine, helping you get ready for this Independence Day in style.

Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day with a touch of natural elegance. Priced at 895, this kajal brings you the best of Ayurveda’s wisdom to amplify your allure and elevate your look for the special occasion.

Taneira’s Khadi Collection

Khadi embodies the spirit of handspun and handwoven traditions, Taneira, with masterful finesse, takes on Khadi to entwine the finest handlooms from every corner of the nation under its magnificent canopy. Enfolding the wearer in an embrace of unparalleled comfort and versatility, this collection embraces Zari, the golden whisper of elegance, adorning many a saree with its minimalist opulence—an emblem of celebration and jubilation. With Taneira’s authentic touch, Khadi comes alive, weaving stories of artistry and culture, preserving the essence of a timeless customs. Priced between INR 7999 and INR 39,999, Khadi collection is available at select Taneira stores