Independence Day 2023: When and Where to Watch Flag Hoisting, PM Narendra Modi’s August 15 Speech

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation from the iconic Red Fort ramparts on August 15, in commemoration of Independence Day. In a recent X post (formerly known as Twitter), he called upon all Indians to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga" movement from August 13 to August 15. This initiative urges everyone to change their social media display pictures to the National flag, fostering unity and promoting a strong spirit of nationalism. PM Modi highlighted that this collective effort would strengthen the bond between the nation and its citizens.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PM MODI’S ADDRESS

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: WELCOMING 1,800 SPECIAL GUESTS

This year’s Independence Day celebration will welcome approximately 1,800 ‘special guests’ designated as “Jan Bhagidars," a governmental initiative to encourage public involvement in governance.

Among the invitees are 400 Sarpanches from vibrant villages, 250 representatives from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 Khadi workers, contributors to border road construction, Amrit Sarovar, and Har Ghar Jal Yojana, along with 50 primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: PRIME MINISTER’S ITINERARY

Upon arriving at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The Defence Secretary will then introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will lead PM Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute. Following this, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. Subsequently, he will hoist the National Flag on the Red Fort’s ramparts, synchronized with a 21 Gun Salute by valiant gunners. PM Modi will then deliver his address to the nation, culminating with the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) performing the National Anthem.

When and Where to Watch President Murmu’s I-Day Eve Speech

President Droupadi Murmu will be delivering her Independence Day eve speech on Sunday, August 14, 2023 at 7 PM IST. The speech will be broadcast live on all major news channels and on the President’s official website. READ MORE.