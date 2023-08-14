Independence Day 2023: When and Where to Watch President Murmu's I-Day Eve Speech; 10 Key Points from 2022 Address

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: President Droupadi Murmu will be delivering her Independence Day eve speech on Sunday, August 14, 2023 at 7 PM IST. The speech will be broadcast live on all major news channels and on the President’s official website.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand and the first tribal woman to be elected President of India, is expected to focus her speech on the theme of national unity and social harmony. She is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government in the past year and to lay out its vision for the future.

The speech will be of interest to all Indians, as it will provide an opportunity to hear from the new President on her vision for the country. It will also be a chance for Murmu to connect with the people of India and to build a sense of unity and purpose.

Here are the details on where and when to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day eve speech:

Time: 7 PM IST, Sunday, August 14, 2023

Channel: Akashvani, all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version and also on all major news channels.

Website: https://presidentofindia.nic.in/

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

10 Points From President Droupadi Murmu’s 2022 Speech

As she prepares to address her I-day eve speech, here’s a look at the top 10 points from President Droupadi Murmu’s last year’s speech on the eve of the 76th Independence Day:

Full text of the address of President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of 76th Independence DayEnglish: https://t.co/JU4nC72cNYHindi: https://t.co/5gjNq5iunT pic.twitter.com/CQRRz4NP4I— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022

Economic Growth and Inclusivity

President Murmu highlighted India’s growing economy, emphasizing that it is all-inclusive and gender disparities are decreasing. Role of Youth, Farmers, and Women

The President attributed India’s newfound confidence to its youth, farmers, and women, recognizing the role they play in the nation’s progress. Women Empowerment and Political Participation

Women are breaking glass ceilings and participating more in social and political processes, with over 14 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Remembering Freedom Fighters

President Murmu paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and their significant contributions to India’s independence. Future Vision

The President expressed the belief that by the year 2047, India would fully realize the dreams of its freedom fighters and fulfill the vision of the Constitution’s drafters, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Success of Indian Democracy

Despite skepticism, India’s democratic form of government succeeded and flourished, showcasing the strength and enrichment of democracy in the country. Role of Women in Democracy

India’s adoption of universal adult franchise from the start of the Republic is credited with helping the world discover the potential of democracy, and women’s rights have been at the forefront. Ancient Values and Democracy

The President highlighted the influence of India’s ancient values, including equality and decentralization, on the country’s democratic system. National Education Policy

President Murmu praised the National Education Policy for preparing the next generation for the industrial revolution while reconnecting them with India’s heritage. Vaccination Achievements and Hope

India’s successful vaccination drive, accomplishments in combating the pandemic, and the achievements of Indian daughters in various fields were emphasized.

