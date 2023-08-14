Independence Day 2023: Why Do People Fly Kites on August 15?

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day, and the skies will once again be filled with colourful kites. Kite-flying is a fascinating and essential custom observed in the celebration of India’s Independence Day, which is observed on August 15. On this day in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, delivered a speech in which he stated, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

He also hoisted the Indian tricolour for the first time at the Lahori Gate of Delhi’s Red Fort, and all prime ministers have followed since then. As a result, people make it a point to fly the flag in their offices, parks, homes, neighbourhoods and schools.

The ritual of kite flying has long been a part of Indian culture, but have you ever pondered why kite flying is so important on Independence Day? If not, keep reading to find out why Indians are so obsessed with flying kites on August 15 every year.

History, Significance and Celebrations

Flying kites on Independence Day is a north Indian tradition, especially in Delhi, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Moradabad. It has a lot of historical significance aside from embodying the spirit of liberty. India was protesting the Simon Commission in 1927, and freedom activists coined slogans such as “Go Back Simon."

The demonstration grew so popular around the country that people began writing slogans on kites and flying them in the skies. Kite flying since then become an integral part of India’s freedom history and a custom that is still practiced today.

Kites became an expression of independence and a way of resisting colonial power over time. As a result, kites are commonly seen soaring above rooftops and terraces on the I-Day and that is how people today express their gratitude and celebrate their independence and patriotism by flying kites.

Patang baazi, or kite-flying competitions, are organized locally every year in regions of northern India, including old Delhi and Lucknow. The kite is a simple structure, its history in the country is remarkable. People look forward to the entertaining competitions as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2023 Theme

The theme of the Independence Day is “Nation First, always first." The government has said that the theme is a reminder of the importance of putting the nation’s interests first, even in times of difficulty.

The day begins with the hoisting of the tricolor in schools, government offices, and public spaces, followed by patriotic songs and cultural performances that fill the air with a sense of national pride. Prime Minister addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, reflecting on the country’s achievements and emphasizing the need for continued progress.

