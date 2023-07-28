India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dashing as he Walks for Designer Kunal Rawal

Designer Kunal Rawal’s ensemble for Ranbir Kapoor reflected individuality, and transcended conventions and explored versatility and multi-functionality. Kapoor said, “I love Rawal’s creations, they are so comfortable and versatile. He is like my go-to person always, whether it’s a function or red carpet, I like his ensembles.”

Rawal’s 2023 outing, “Dhup Chao," took the audience on an enthralling journey transcending time, terrain, and texture, drawing inspiration from the diverse and boundless expressions of India.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been hot topics in fashion for the past several years, ranging from the representation of more plus-size models to hiring more minority talent. This season, Rawal went a notch higher and his show was high on diversity and inclusion on the runway, with fostering space for minorities, various body types, and looking beyond the so called perfect bodied.

Exquisitely mirroring the rich cultural landscape of the nation, the collection emanates an ever-evolving energy, capturing the essence of India’s vibrant past, present, and future. With each step on this sartorial voyage, the spectators were treated to an enchanting kaleidoscope of colors, sounds, flavors, and architectural marvels that embellish India’s bustling lanes, vibrant markets, majestic havelis, and pristine beaches with vibrating music.

Guided by the pulsating spirit of young India, Rawal embraced the ever-changing needs and aspirations of the modern man, redefining the very concept of menswear couture. Each ensemble meticulously crafted in Dhup Chao achieved a perfect harmony between wearability and exceptional design, testifying to Kunal Rawal’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of Indian couture.

At the heart of the collection lies the signature technique of dhup chao, elevating each piece to an unmatched level of uniqueness and artistry. The brand’s thread-dipped creations eloquently experimented with textures, patterns, shadows, and tones, conjuring an ethereal visual symphony. From intricate handcrafted details to luxurious blends of thread and embroidery, Dhup Chao unveiled modern-day heirlooms that left an indelible mark on the world of occasion wear.

Fearlessly exploring new perspectives on hemlines, the collection introduced contemporary reinterpretations of classic elements and silhouettes. Androgyny graced the stage, while the celebration of multi-functionality enabled modern men to embrace their diverse roles across occasions with élan.

The collection proudly showcased an array of textures breathing life into handcrafted fabrics, embracing larger-than-life brail knots, resplendent brocade artwork, intricate zoomed-in phulkari craft, captivating three-dimensional motifs, dazzling Swarovski detailing, mesmerizing mirror work, and daring hardware-inspired elements. The fusion of unconventional, yet relatable ideas steeped in tradition, yet resonating with today’s spirit, culminated in an ever-inspiring representation of Indian couture.

This exceptional showcase exemplified Kunal Rawal’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, elevating menswear in Indian couture to a well-deserved spotlight. Embark on an unforgettable journey into the heart of India, as the Dhup Chao Collection captivates your senses and ignites a newfound love for everything couture, much like the visionary designer Kunal Rawal himself. With each piece narrating an extraordinary tale, this spectacular collection truly redefined the essence of Indian couture and left an indelible mark on the world of fashion.