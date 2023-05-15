India's Beloved Street Food: 6 Surprising Health Benefits of Golgappa

Golgappa, also known as pani puri, is a popular Indian street food. This mouth-watering snack consists of a crispy, hollow shell filled with spiced mashed potatoes, chickpeas, onions, and tangy tamarind chutney, and then submerged in spiced water made of mint, coriander, and other flavorful ingredients. While it is known for its delicious taste and satisfying crunch, it may come as a surprise that golgappa also has several health benefits. So, let’s dive in and discover why this beloved street food may be good for you!

From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, here are 6 surprising health benefits of eating golgappa.

1. Boosts digestion

The combination of spices and ingredients used in golgappa can stimulate digestive enzymes and promote healthy digestion. For example, tamarind chutney contains a compound called polyphenols, which can help alleviate digestive issues like constipation and bloating.

2. Lowers cholesterol

The chickpeas used in golgappa are an excellent source of fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels in the blood. Researchers state that a diet high in fibre has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.

3. May aid weight loss

Despite being a fried snack, golgappa is surprisingly low in calories. One serving of pani puri typically contains around 30-50 calories, making it an ideal snack for those watching their weight. The high fibre content in chickpeas also helps you feel full for longer, reducing the urge to overeat.

4. Rich in vitamins and minerals

Golgappa is a good source of several important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, iron, and calcium. Vitamin C is essential for immune function, iron is necessary for healthy blood cells, and calcium is crucial for strong bones.

5. Reduces inflammation

The mint and coriander used in the spiced water can help reduce inflammation in the body. Both these herbs have anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis and asthma.

6. Regulates blood sugar

The spiced water used in golgappa contains a mix of spices like cumin, black pepper, and ginger, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. This is especially important for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.

While pani puri is undoubtedly a tasty snack, it’s essential to keep in mind that moderation is key. Consuming too many golgappas can lead to weight gain and other health issues, so it’s best to enjoy them as an occasional treat rather than a daily indulgence. Additionally, it’s crucial to ensure that the golgappas you consume are prepared under hygienic conditions to avoid the risk of foodborne illnesses.