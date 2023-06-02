India’s Ultimate Power Couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Grace the FA Cup Final

The biggest power couple in India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have an astounding global fan base. The dynamic combo, who are now in London, has been invited to tomorrow’s FA CUP Final!

For the FA CUP Finale 2023, PUMA, a well-known athleisure brand for which Virat and Anushka are both brand ambassadors, as well as the illustrious Manchester City Football Club have extended invitations to Virat and Anushka, more affectionately known by their fans as Virushka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

On Saturday, June 3, the legendary Wembley Stadium will host the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. After winning the Carabao Cup in March, Manchester United will be aiming for their second championship of the year.

In the meantime, Kohli is preparing for Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final. Australia and India’s championship game is scheduled to take place between June 7 and June 11, with June 12 set aside as a backup date. Virat Kohli has 8416 runs in 183 innings of Test cricket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Speaking of Anushka’s workfront, she will next be featured in the Netflix-exclusive sports biopic movie “Chakda Xpress," which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie’s precise release date is still pending.