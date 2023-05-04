Indulge In Delightful Flavors of Mango Peda: A Sweet Treat To Your Taste Buds

The king of fruits, mango, reigns supreme during the scorching summer months, unleashing its full glory. Consuming this fruit provides numerous health benefits and is also available in varieties in the market. While people use it in various ways, its juice remains the most popular option. Mango juice not only lowers cholesterol but also provides a high dose of vitamin C. However, have you tried making mango peda (mango fudge) at home? These pedas are so tempting that you can offer your relatives too.

Scroll down to check the recipe of mango peda:

Ingredients:

· Mango puree - 3/4 cup

· Milk powder - 3/4 cup

· Condensed milk - 3/4 cup

· Sugar - 1/4 cup

· Edible food color - a pinch

· Ghee - 3 tablespoons

· Saffron - 1 large pinch

· Cardamom powder - 1 large pinch

· Almonds - 10-12

· Pistachios - for garnish

· Dry fruits or silver leaf for topping

Preparation:

· To prepare mango peda, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over low heat. Then, add milk powder and condensed milk to the pan and mix well. Cook this mixture, stirring continuously, until it reaches a dough-like consistency. Remove the mixture onto a separate plate.

· Next, add about 2 tablespoons of ghee to the pan. Along with it, add mango puree, cardamom powder, and saffron. Keep stirring the mixture continuously as you cook it until the mango puree thickens. Cook until the puree becomes slightly thick. Now, add the milk powder and condensed milk mixture back to the pan and mix it well. Keep cooking the mixture until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined, and the mixture thickens. Turn off the heat once the mixture reaches the desired consistency.

· Take the mixture onto a separate plate and let it cool. Once it’s slightly warm, shape small round balls out of the mixture. Flatten the balls gently with your palms, and place a whole almond in the centre of each flattened ball. Use saffron strands and chopped pistachios for garnishing.

· You can serve this delicious mango peda as a snack or as a sweet treat for your loved ones.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here