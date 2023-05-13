CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayNurses Day 2023Janhvi KapoorWorld Cocktail DayMother's Day 2023

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
132642107

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Influencer Dolly Singh Is All Set to Make Her Debut This Year; Says ‘I am Excited and Anxious'
1-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: Influencer Dolly Singh Is All Set to Make Her Debut This Year; Says ‘I am Excited and Anxious'

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Although little is known about Singh's timeline, she is anticipated to attend movie premieres and savour culinary delights during her four-day remain.

Although little is known about Singh's timeline, she is anticipated to attend movie premieres and savour culinary delights during her four-day remain.

Later this month, she will head to the French Riviera, where she will attend premieres of official films at the venerable Grand Lumiere Theatre and walk the red carpet

Dolly Singh, a content producer and social media influencer, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. She claims that she has at last crossed off a significant item from her bucket list.

Later this month, she will go to the French Riviera, where she will attend official film screenings at the venerable Grand Lumiere Theatre and walk the red carpet. Along with her cultural explorations, her four-day itinerary will include meals at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l’ecailler, and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly states, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

She added: “Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list."

Dolly, a Nainital native, has established herself as one of the nation’s most recognised content creators by creating her own Dollyverse, which has cute little characters like Raju Ki Mummy, South Delhi Girl, Guddi Bhabhi, Zeenat, and Shree.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari Will Make Their Cannes Debut at Cannes 2023 for L’Oreal Paris

top videos

    Singh was always focused on building a name for himself in the fashion industry as he was growing up. She chose to pursue her Master’s in fashion from NIFT after earning her bachelor’s degree in political science. Her own content producing adventure began with the show “Spill The Sass," in which she discussed reasonably priced clothing.

    The Cannes Film Festival 2023 will begin on May 16 and end on May 27.

    Tags:
    1. Cannes 2023
    2. Dolly Singh
    3. fashion
    first published:May 13, 2023, 13:24 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 13:29 IST