Cannes 2023: Influencer Dolly Singh Is All Set to Make Her Debut This Year; Says ‘I am Excited and Anxious'

Dolly Singh, a content producer and social media influencer, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. She claims that she has at last crossed off a significant item from her bucket list.

Later this month, she will go to the French Riviera, where she will attend official film screenings at the venerable Grand Lumiere Theatre and walk the red carpet. Along with her cultural explorations, her four-day itinerary will include meals at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l’ecailler, and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly states, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

She added: “Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list."

Dolly, a Nainital native, has established herself as one of the nation’s most recognised content creators by creating her own Dollyverse, which has cute little characters like Raju Ki Mummy, South Delhi Girl, Guddi Bhabhi, Zeenat, and Shree.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari Will Make Their Cannes Debut at Cannes 2023 for L’Oreal Paris

top videos

Singh was always focused on building a name for himself in the fashion industry as he was growing up. She chose to pursue her Master’s in fashion from NIFT after earning her bachelor’s degree in political science. Her own content producing adventure began with the show “Spill The Sass," in which she discussed reasonably priced clothing.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 will begin on May 16 and end on May 27.