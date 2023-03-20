Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s Masai Mara Vacay With Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the time of her life with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jehangir on a vacation in South Africa. The Pataudi family ventured “into the wild" of Kenya to seek some adventure. From interacting with “Masai community” to sharing quirky pictures of zebras and lions, Kareena’s holiday updates reveal how much fun the actress and her boys are having, surrounded by nature. Needless to say, new entries from her getaway are making her fans green with envy. It is because the photos and videos give us all sorts of travel goals.

Beginning her Jungle safari album, Kareena shared a picture of Saif, Jeh and Taimur standing next to a giraffe, presumably at one of the wildlife parks. While Taimur and Jeh look busy noticing features of the giraffe, Saif can be seen posing for the camera.

Kareena also dropped a picture of herself along with her son Jeh taking a nice long walk in the wild. While sharing the picture, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Into the wild with my boy.”

Oh, and have you met the Laal Singh Chaddha actress’ new friends? A few days back, Kareena dropped a picture of herself relaxing, while three zebras can be seen grazing in the background. Kareena shared the picture with a hilarious caption that read, “What are you doing? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…”

Kareena ditched all her problems, the moment she flew out of Mumbai for this adventurous vacay with her family. No, we aren’t saying this, Kareena claimed it through her caption, which read, “Hakuna Matata.”

After beautiful zebras and giraffes, the family of four also came across the rhinoceros. Her expression in this photo “says it all.”

While visiting Kenya’s Masai Mara, Kareena had a rejoicing time with the ladies of the local community. She wrote, “With wonderful ladies of the Masai community.”

Here, “ladies man” Jeh made a cameo on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Stories.

Sharing a handsome picture of her husband Saif, travelling in what looks like a jeep, Kareena added a unique caption. She wrote: “It is too hot in the Mara” with loved-up emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Ka Fan (@rk08_life)

Kareena and her boys are not the first ones from the Kapoor family to vacay in Kenya. Do you remember the viral picture from the time Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt? It was from Masai Mara. The couple have holidayed in Kenya a couple of times before they got married last year.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here