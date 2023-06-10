Inspiring Theme of Looking Back and Moving Forward Runs Throughout the Month of Pride in San Francisco

San Francisco is unquestionably the best place to celebrate Pride, and in 2023, things are about to get even more amazing. Pride is resurfacing in a big way and outperforming all predictions. This year’s Pride festival, which is in its 53rd year, has the motivational theme of “Looking Back and Moving Forward." It will pay tribute to the priceless insights and enormous victories of the past while highlighting the significant individuals advancing social justice now.

Everyone is encouraged to embrace their true selves and participate in this unique celebration of love, equality, and self-expression within the vibrant 49 square miles of the city. San Francisco will undergo a total transformation, emanating a rainbow-hued kaleidoscope from top to bottom. Get ready to be amazed by the enthusiasm, vibrancy, and unabashed revelry that characterise Pride celebrations.

Frameline47

June 16–24, join Frameline in celebrating the 47th season of LGBT cinema. The well-liked film festival shows everything from documentaries to feature films to discussions with movie stars. The best part is that you may watch these unique selections’ encores online while relaxing in your house!

National Queer Arts Festival (NQAF) Celebrates 26 Years

This yearly multidisciplinary festival, which takes place all around the San Francisco Bay Area, is the biggest LGBT arts festival in North America. The subject of this year’s NQAF, “Murmurations of Queer Power," which celebrates the convergence of a swarm of queerness and the strength of coming together in the service of liberation, will be used to frame both physical and online events.

Pink Triangle

San Francisco annually illuminates a huge pink triangle above Twin Peaks as a reclamation of the sign long used to shame the LGBT population. Since its inception in 1996, the custom has served as a symbol of both a difficult past and a promising future. Through Pride, you can catch this nightly guiding light of enduring love. It began on June 17 and will continue till July 1st.

Civic Centre Festival

On Saturday, June 24, the public plaza in front of City Hall will be Pride central from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors may catch amazing live performances on more than 20 community stages, including the Urban Global Village Stage, the API LGBT Stage, Homo Hip-Hop, and Soul of Pride. If you miss a performance, don’t worry; most ensembles return the following day.

Parade for San Francisco Pride

The Pride Parade in San Francisco is unlike any other, with participants wearing every colour of the rainbow flag and tens of thousands of onlookers lining the route. On Sunday, June 25, a sizable assemblage of sellers and entertainers will surround the plaza at City Hall as marchers make their way west along Market Street from the city centre.

Performer and activist Honey Mahogany, author and activist Paul Aguilar, executive director Laura Lala-Chávez, counsellor and healthcare supporter Breonna McCree, doctor and LGBT rights activist Dr. Nasser Mohamed, and the Bay Area chapter of Drag Story Hour are among this year’s Grand Marshals. Tickets for the grandstand are already on sale.

Juanita MORE! ‘s Pride Party

Without Juanita MORE’s well-known celebration, Pride would not exist. At 620 Jones, the renowned drag queen conducts her yearly bash in support of The Q Foundation. Tickets purchased in advance cost $60 (cash only).