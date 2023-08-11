Design your WFH workstation with these chic interior decor trends. Embrace Biophilic Design by incorporating plants for a refreshing ambiance. Or simply opt for a Minimalist Aesthetic with clean lines and clutter-free surfaces, promoting focus. Natural Light Enhancement through large windows or strategically placed mirrors enhances productivity is a winner too. Remember ergonomic comfort is essential; choose a comfortable chair and adjustable desk for better posture. Don’t forget our soft color palettes like soothing blues and warm neutrals create a calming backdrop. Lastly, Smart Storage Solutions keep your space organized. Confused?

Interior and decor trends for the most stylish WFH work station blend style and functionality to curate an inspiring work haven. We have experts that would help you navigate the bylanes of décor trends with panache.

Giulia Baima Bollone, Director, Embassy Interiors, says, “The mass adaptation to the outlying work environment transpired during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. WFH allows people to abstain from physical offices in favour of their homes. A devoted workspace at home helps toss out household distractions and anchors focus on work. While the structure of remote work may continue to advance, this flexible business model is here to stay. Hence, it’s important to know how to get the most out of WFH culture.”

“Productivity thrives in environments that are both functional and inspiring. With a lot of workplaces extending a hybrid or permanent work from home option to their employees, customizable and stylish home workstations have become an imperative. At Wakefit.co, we’ve been observing several emerging trends that cater to this need,” says Sanjay Kumar Prasad, VP - Design and Engineering, Wakefit.co.

Firstly, multipurpose furniture is in high demand. “Modular desks that can easily transition from a work desk to a bookshelf or a decorative showcase, catering to space constraints in urban homes, are trending. Secondly, personalized decor that infuses an individual’s personality into the workspace is gaining momentum. This can range from colour themes, smart task lighting options such as study lamps to accessories and other decor pieces that reflect one’s hobbies or passions. This makes people increasingly lean towards enjoyable and inspiring spaces," adds Prasad.

Bollone shares a quick guide on converting dwellings into inspiring, work-friendly home offices: