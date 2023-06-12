International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL ALBINISM AWARENESS DAY 2023: Albinism is an inherited genetic condition which leads to the absence of melanin production in the body. Melanin is a pigment that gives colour to our hair, skin and eyes. Absence of it makes our skin, hair and eyes look white or yellowish and makes us vulnerable to the sun and any bright sources of light. Albino people suffer from visual impairments and have a tendency to get skin cancer. They face a lot of ostracism from society due to various misconceptions about albinism, as well. Below, we look at the day’s theme, its history and significance.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Theme

The theme of this year’s celebration of International Albinism Awareness Day is “Inclusion is strength.” The theme is an extension of 2022’s theme, “United in making our voice heard,” which emphasised on creating greater awareness of the albinism. 2023’s theme focuses on the importance of inclusion of not only people of all races and ethnicities affected by albinism, but also young people, women, children, elderly persons, and LGBTQ+ communities.

The theme also stresses on the need to seek cooperation of various groups, including human rights groups that are not directly involved with the albinism movement.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: History

Albinism was a serious problem in Tanzania during the mid-2000s. Tanzanian witch doctors were murdering albinos to use their body parts for superstitious magic charms. The Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) and other NGOs campaigned for the human rights of albinos and on May 4, 2006, celebrated the first Albino. 2009 onwards, it came to be known as National Albino Day.

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted the first resolution on albinism on June 13, 2013, called “Attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.” Eventually, the United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA), on December 18, 2014, established June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day. The celebration has taken place since 2015 as International Albinism Awareness Day.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Significance

Albinos have faced kidnappings and attacks as recent as 2022, in Madagascar. International Albinism Awareness Day celebrations are necessary every year to condemn such attacks and continue the fight to secure the human rights of albino people across the world.