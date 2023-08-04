International Beer Day 2023: 6 Light and Refreshing Beers That Complement The Weather

Raise your glass and celebrate International Beer Day with an exquisite selection of beers. From classic lagers to rich ales and craft brews, we have compiled a diverse array of brews to elevate your beer experience. Discover new flavours and toast to the global appreciation of this beloved beverage.

Delightfully refreshing

Heineken Silver is a delightfully refreshing lager that is slow brewed over a period of 28 days, resulting in its signature smooth taste. It is a refreshing and smooth lager with a crisp taste. It offers a balanced flavor profile, light body, and a subtle hop bitterness, making it a popular choice for easygoing moments and social gatherings. This international beer innovation from Heineken has been launched in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa to offer a premium drinking experience to the new generation of consumers that breaks the past socializing traditions and adds a fresh perspective to everyday drinking moments.

A golden brew with a rich mouthfeel

Kingfisher Ultra is a premium quality lager beer brand from the house of Kingfisher that boasts a golden brew with a rich mouthfeel to savour. Ultra follows a signature brewing process resulting in the smooth rounded taste and uses the 2-row barley for a rich mouthfeel and a bright golden hue with 6 steps filtration process for a crystal-clear liquid and serves as a perfect companion to elevate the moments of celebration with friends and family.

The Ultra brand has three variants - Kingfisher Ultra (light beer), Kingfisher Ultra MAX (strong beer), and Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, a craft-styled Belgian wheat beer. Recently, Ultra launched its own Music IP- ULTRA SOULFLYP, a new groovy immersive music series in 4 cities (Bangalore, Goa, Mumbai & Delhi) to spark off the discovery of cross-cultural sounds, immersive technology, and holistic consumer experience featuring 10+ top international and domestic artists in the “alternative music” space.

The ideal brew for all seasons

As a beer lover, the true joy lies in savoring your favorite brew throughout the year. Budweiser, with its medium-bodied, flavourful aroma, refreshing taste, and crisp finish, serves as the perfect companion for any weather or occasion. This American lager has a distinct character brewed with the best barley malt with a blend of premium hop varieties that sets it apart from the rest. The signature beechwood aging process imparts a subtle yet distinctive flavor that effortlessly refreshes one’s palate, making it an unmatched choice for beer enthusiasts. With a standard alcohol content of less than 5%, Budweiser achieves a harmonious blend of malts and hops, making it an ideal choice to sip on your favorite beach during summers, while enjoying the monsoon breeze, or during a winter break catch-up with friends.

A strong craft beer

This barley-based homegrown brew delivers a crisp, clean yet punchy sip every time in all social settings. Handpicked ingredients by our brewer such as two-row barley from Argentina lend it the perfect maltiness while 10%sortex rice, yeast, and pure spring water from Bhakra Dam make up for invigorating flavors and smooth texture. It follows a finish that is accentuated by Columbus and Styrian Golding hops, is lasting, gently bitter, and with a citrusy twist making it an ideal sip for a sultry day. With an ABV of 7.2%, BeeYoung by Kimaya Himalayan Beverages is all set to premium the strong beer segments and establishes itself as India’s first strong craft beer.

Light and crisp

Lone Wolf, renowned for their dedication to pushing boundaries and testing norms, is getting ready to launch a variety of beers that will captivate senses and inspire a sense of adventure. Lone Wolf Mavrick is a light and crisp, all-day 100% malt lager, while Lone Wolf Alpha is a Belgian Witbier, albeit with a twist - it will have the expected citrus and coriander flavours, but is much lighter bodied than the usual Belgian wit biers, making it the first choice of beverage in the scorching summer. Both these variants will contain less than 5% ABV & will be launched in the states of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Lone Wolf, the brand is targeted to the ones who are unconventional in their approach & encourages all out there to take control, #unfollow & be the Alpha of their own life. It’s the start of a counterculture.

Distinct Flavour