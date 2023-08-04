International Beer Day: 5 Exotic Beers From Around The World That You Must Try

It is International beer day and is truly the perfect day to celebrate beer’s uniqueness and exquisiteness. Beer is one alcoholic beverage that more or less everybody loves to indulge in, a lot of people even go on to consider it as an emotion and quite rightfully so. However, there is not much that we know about Beer and it is time to change that.

If you are an ardent Beer lover then it is a must that you try all its varieties. Yes, you heard that absolutely right, beer has different shades to it that are available across the globe. Here are 5 exotic beers from across the continents that you absolutely must try out-

Peroni - A Taste of Italian Craftsmanship

Let us kick off the list with a touch of Italian elegance, Peroni is a beer that is imported by Aspri Spirits in India and embodies the essence of Italian artistry in brewing. Known for its crispness and balanced flavour profile, Peroni offers a harmonious blend of malt and hop character. Its smooth texture and refreshing finish make it a go-to choice for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Let this beer transport you to the charming piazzas of Italy with every sip. Coopers Extra Stout - The Dark and Creamy Indulgence

Indulge your senses with Coopers Extra Stout, a brew that’s notoriously dark, heavy-bodied, and creamy. Made from specially roasted black malt, this stout boasts a robust blend of fruit, chocolate flavours, and hop bitterness. Brewed using the top fermentation method, it’s a testament to the art of crafting stouts. Let its deep malty, coffee notes dance on your palate as you celebrate the joy of beer. Coopers Extra Stout, imported in India by VBev is a velvet-textured masterpiece that demands to be savored. Bud Light: Crisp, Refreshing, and Timeless

When it comes to iconic American lagers, Bud Light sits at the top of the pyramid. Bud Light’s light and refreshing taste make it an easy pick for any occasion. Its clean finish and mild flavour profile make it a crowd-pleaser, whether you’re at a backyard barbecue or watching the game. Bud Light’s easy-drinking nature makes it an excellent choice for social gatherings. It’s a conversation starter and a trusty companion for bonding over shared moments. Raise a Bud Light and raise the vibe of your celebration! Coopers Original Pale Ale - Bridging the Flavor Gap

For those seeking a balanced bridge between stouts and lagers, Coopers Original Pale Ale is the answer. With its hop-forward character and malty undertones, this pale ale delivers a harmonious blend of fruity, floral, and crisp bitter notes. Brewed in the “Burton upon Trent" style with Coopers’ trademark second fermentation process, it’s a classic choice with a modern twist. Coopers Original Pale Ale imported in India by VBev seamlessly marries tradition with innovation, making it a must-try for beer enthusiasts. Skol: Embrace the Global Spirit

Skol brings an international flair to your Beer Day celebrations. Hailing from Brazil, Skol offers a taste of the tropics with a touch of elegance. Skol boasts a smooth and crisp taste that’s perfect for those who appreciate a lighter beer. Its balanced profile makes it a great choice for both beer connoisseurs and newcomers alike. Skol’s Brazilian roots infuse a vibrant and energetic vibe into your festivities. It’s like taking a trip to the carnival with every sip!

Enjoy!