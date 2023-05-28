International Celebs Who Made a Style Statement in Indian Fashion Designer Outfits at Cannes 2023

With the 76th Cannes Film Festival ending on a fashionable note, you can’t help but notice the plethora of styles that graced the red carpet and the streets of Cannes. From Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Indian global stars made heads turn with their impeccable style.

Cannes Film Festival has always played the perfect canvas for fashion brands and designers from across the globe. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mystical hood designed by Sophie Couture or Anushka’s Richard Quinn embellished off-shoulder gown, the ensembles not just complement the star but also celebrate the fashion designers who created it.

While our Indian divas love experimenting and wearing outfits created by International brands and designers, this year the festival saw a number of International celebrities including actors, models and writers adorn outfits designed by the best in the Indian fashion industry.

From flamboyant drapes to avant-garde silhouettes, this year saw designs by Manish Malhotra, Gaurav Gupta, Vaishali S, Rocky Star, Reynu Taandon and Nikhita Tandon light up Cannes 2023 like never before.

Aja Naomi King, Raline Shah and Coco Rocha in Gaurav Gupta

Couturier Gaurav Gupta’s design is a global phenomenon and loved by all. After creating magic with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last year on the Cannes red carpet, this year, Gaurav had three beautiful women including actor Aja Naomi King, actor Raline Shah and Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha adorn his creations. The How to get away with murder star, Aja Naomi King dazzled in the celestial gown as she owned the red carpet at the premiere of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. Keeping it artistic and vibrant at the same time, Raline Shah’s custom look was inspired by Gaurav’s electric blue palette from his Shunya collection. And last but not the least, slaying it with panache was Coco Rocha’s electric blue endless wave gown with legging boots.

Lais Ribeiro in Manish Malhotra

You know it has to be romantic and a saree when it’s Manish Malhotra. Bringing romance to Cannes, Manish Malhotra designed an exquisite classic black saree gown for Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro. Stealing the show in the sexy silhouette featuring intricate geometric embroidery, every picture of Lais exuded grace, sensuality and a lot of drama. The saree definitely had its moment at Cannes this year, and Manish Malhotra’s creative approach to the classic silhouette just made it timeless.

Lady Victoria Hervey in Vaishali S

Celebrating her signature cording technique on the Cannes red carpet, couturier Vaishali S dressed up UK-based model Lady Victoria Hervey in one of her exquisite creations. The white corded drape gown with intricate detailing was a breath of fresh air and a break from the regular voluminous gowns on the red carpet. A sustainable piece of wearable art, Victoria looked like she was having a great time on the red carpet as she posed with the drape for the photographers.

Lucinda Royden in Rocky Star

Writer Lucinda Royden’s exquisite signature print corset gown with appliqué work was designed by fashion designer Rocky Star. Known for creating garments that embody elegance and sophistication, the prints, embroidered bodice showcases the intricacy of craftsmanship with a touch of femininity and allure. With its captivating multi-coloured palette, this gown was designed to make a statement and leave a lasting impression.

Zita Vass and Gaby Guha in Reynu Taandon and Nikhita Tandon

Actress Zita Vass and Miss Europe 2020 Gaby Guha walked the red carpet in Reynu Taandon and Nikhita Tandon’s creations respectively. For her walk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Zita Vass selected a sensational and cutting-edge halter neck couture gown by Reynu Taandon that complemented the actress’s aesthetic and demeanour.

On the other hand Gaby Guha, a French model, opted to wear Nikhita Tandon’s designs. Inspired by The Archangel Mehra trim energy, whose aura was included in a 10-metre-long hand embellished sequin net train, served as the inspiration for the Miss Europe 2020 sequin embroidered orange ray light gown.