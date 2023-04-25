International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2023: All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL CHERNOBYL DISASTER REMEMBRANCE DAY 2023: The infamous Chernobyl disaster took place on April 26, 1986, at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the former Soviet Union. The accident took place during a routine safety test of a nuclear reactor. As per the United Nations (UN), about 50 people got killed immediately.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) mentions that an estimated 3940 people died from cancers due to radiation poisoning. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on April 26, annually, in memory and honour of those who lost their lives. Below are some of the key facts about the disaster.

INTERNATIONAL CHERNOBYL DISASTER REMEMBRANCE DAY 2023: KEY FACTS

The Chernobyl disaster occurred following a 20-minute shutdown of the reactor, which led to a chemical explosion that released about 520 deadly radioactive chemicals in the air. The nuclear radiation leak spread to present-day territories of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. As an immediate impact of the radiation poisoning, 31 people died, as per official Soviet Union figures. WHO also notes that about 50 emergency workers died from acute radiation syndrome. 600,000 civil and military personnel called “liquidators,” who came to contain the disaster, got badly affected by the radiation. The UN had predicted in 2005, that an estimated 4000 people from the contaminated areas would die from long-term effects of radiation poisoning. Nine children affected by the radiation developed thyroid cancer and passed away. They consumed milk from cows that had fed on the radioactive grass. It is said that many children born to parents exposed to the radiation had birth defects and additional health issues. However, clinching evidence to support this is lacking, BBC notes. Over thousands of animals were killed near Chernobyl during the evacuation efforts following the radiation spread. Chernobyl workers and residents were forced by authorities to abandon their dogs at the site of the plant. Many were culled to prevent them spreading radiation to others. Some dogs survived miraculously and their descendants continue to live in the zone as strays, cared for by guards. Tarzan is one such famous dog among those who visit the Chernobyl site. These dogs give the people hope that life can thrive despite death and devastation.

